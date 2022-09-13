'Can Matt drop his diet tips please!': Great British Bake Off fans in awe of Lucas' weight loss after comedian vowed to get fit during lockdown

The Great British Bake Off returned to screens on Tuesday night and viewers were left in awe of Matt Lucas' dramatic weight loss.

The comedian, 48, was back to front the premiere episode of the 13th season of the Channel 4 baking show alongside judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and presenter Noel Fielding.

The actor ditched his unhealthy lifestyle in a bid to shed some weight after piling on the pounds during lockdown.

However, Matt's appearance left viewers stunned as they took to their social media to praise the funnyman.

Viewers penned: ''Can Matt Lucas drop his diet tips please #GBBO'; 'Wow Matt Lucas has lost loads of weight! #GBBO.'; 'Bake Off Matt Lucas looking skinny #GBBO'

'Where’s the rest of Matt Lucas? #gbbo'; 'Just tuned in, is it just me or has Matt lost a lot of weight? #GBBO'; 'Matt Lucas looks to be getting younger #GBBO; 'Is Matt Lucas okay? Not sure I'm liking how much weight he has lost! #GBBO.'

In April 2020, Matt admitted that he was keen to 'get fitter' during his time in lockdown, after feeling he had 'put on a little bit of weight'.

He said: 'The one thing I need to do is get fitter, I have put on a little bit of weight, that's my next challenge to do a bit more exercise.

'I might have to make a game of it when I go out an exercise to stay out of people's way. I don't have a garden so I have to find a way to do that.'

The funnyman was previously told to reduce his daily calorie intake to 1,500 by doctors over fears he may develop diabetes.

Matt took the doctor's warning serious after tragically losing his own father John to a heart attack in 1996.

Elsewhere on Bake Off, viewers praised the show for bringing back 'a slice of happiness' following the Queen's death.

The latest series of the Channel 4 show saw Will, 45, sadly become the first baker to be sent home, while Yanusz, 34, was crowned as star baker.

After the episode, viewers gushed that the show had brought 'comfort' following the sad news of the Queen's death, which has seen TV schedules change ahead of Monday's funeral.

Former charity director Will said he was 'disappointed' to be the first to leave the tent after he had a difficult few challenges, including forgetting to set his timer in the first challenge.

'Somebody has got to go first. Obviously I'm disappointed, but I'm proud to have made it. I've met a lovely bunch of people and got an experience I can share,' he said after his exit.

After the much-anticipated return of Bake Off, viewers were quick to take to Twitter to thank the series for 'bringing back a slice of happiness' and a 'calming distraction' at a time of mourning following the Queen's death.

One person wrote: 'Oh bake off, thank you for bringing back a slice of happiness.'

Another said: 'Bake Off is the calming distraction I need from everything right now.'

A third commented: 'Its not even funny how much i have been relying on the promise bake off for happiness all week.'

And a fourth added: 'Happiness had been restored bake off is back on TV.'

While a fifth gushed: Never been so grateful bake off was moved to C4. Need the light entertainment at this point in the week.'

The Great British Bake Off aired as planned on Tuesday amid recent scheduled changes following the Queen's death.

Her Majesty passed away aged 96 on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle and her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Amid a period of mourning following the death of the country's longest-reigning monarch, many TV shows have been cancelled in favour of news coverage.

Strictly Come Dancing's launch show has been postponed until Friday September 23, after originally being set to air on September 17, but Channel 4's Great British Bake Off went ahead as planned.