HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO