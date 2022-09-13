Read full article on original website
Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday...
Police activity spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted along Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. 11Alive had a crew at the scene where multiple evidence markers were spotted near the Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
Yes, it's illegal in Georgia to take a picture of your completed ballot while inside a polling location
ATLANTA — With the countdown to election day just seven weeks away, one Cherokee County voter reached out to the 11Alive Verify team asking whether you can take a picture of your ballot at your polling location after voting?. The viewer said the question was asked at a September...
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
Georgia Attorney General race: Carr, Jordan differ on 'heartbeat' law, prosecutions
ATLANTA — Republican Attorney General Chris Carr told 11Alive News that it's "preposterous" to claim that pregnant women who induce abortions themselves could be prosecuted under the state's new restrictive abortion law. The abortion issue has played a big role in the race for Georgia attorney general between Carr...
'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
Police investigating double shooting near DeKalb County gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a double-shooting and crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday night. Authorities were spotted investigating near the QuikTrip at 2753 Wesley Chapel Rd. When they got there, officers said they found a vehicle that crashed into a dumpster.
Local organization working towards increasing civic participation of the Latinx community
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is considered one of Georgia's largest and most diverse counties. With over half of its population being communities of color, it's the only county in Georgia offering Spanish ballots. Spanish-speaking communities who don't speak English in other Georgia counties are at a disadvantage,...
Atlanta Police provide update on missing 24-year-old woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update to the case of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late July. on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For almost two months, they...
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
'Stop the violence' | Vigil held to honor man who was gunned down outside Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA — More than 100 people showed up Saturday night to honor a man who was working to make his community a better place for the youth. Atlanta Police Department said 36-year-old Terrence Denson was shot and killed on Sept. 8 outside the 656 Sports Bar and Grille on Pryor Street southwest.
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
Mattie's Call | Missing 14-year-old girl leaves her home overnight in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl Monday. Clayton County Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Persimmon Trace in Morrow in reference to a missing person shortly after 8 p.m. Authorities learned that Zariyah Barnett left her home...
Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting
ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
