Cobb County, GA

11Alive

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect

ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Person
Brian Kemp
11Alive

Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 12-year-old Jamarien Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police provide update on missing 24-year-old woman

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update to the case of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late July. on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For almost two months, they...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta local news

