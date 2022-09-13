Read full article on original website
Maine school district to vote on second proposed book ban
BUXTON, Maine — The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" is making waves again in school districts in Maine. It started earlier this summer when RSU 56 in Dixfield banned the book from its library. "Gender Queer" is about a nonbinary person discovering identity. Opponents of the book said its...
New report outlines financial impact of lower Kennebec River dams
WATERVILLE, Maine — Leaders with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce are hoping to provide regulators and politicians with new information highlighting the economic impact of multiple dams and mills along the Kennebec River. According to a report released by the MMCC, four dams and two mills in the lower-Kennebec...
Maine quilter warms hearts of veterans
NOBLEBORO, Maine — The sewing machine hums as Pat Johnston stitches another square of her latest quilt — mostly red, white, and blue fabrics, in alternating strips and squares. It’s a skill Pat Johnston says she learned from her grandmother and seems to have perfected herself. “I’ve...
Two Somali-Americans vying for seats in the Maine Legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine — For 26-year-old Mana Abdi, Lewiston has become a home away from home. She moved here from Kansas more than a decade ago in 2009. Before that, her family was living in Kenya, where they had moved from Somalia to escape civil war. It's a story that doesn't lack adversity.
Dirigo Labs accelerator program for startups welcomes new cohort
WATERVILLE, Maine — A lot of Maine industries are becoming more innovative. Many of these new companies are relocating, or starting up, in southern Maine, but there has been new growth in the Waterville area. Dirigo Labs is an accelerator program that launched last year. Companies took part in...
'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community
GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
Local, federal leaders speak at affordable housing roundtable in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — The affordable housing crisis is still at the forefront of many Mainers' minds. A shortage of available housing has made way for unusually high mortgages and rents. It's an issue that affects daily life and is hard to escape — and in a lot of ways, a solution is unclear.
'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
Fall Foliage 5K race honors beloved Maine teacher
WATERFORD, Maine — 5K races are plentiful during the summer and fall months, and one in western Maine has stood the test of time — uniting a small town and honoring one of their own. The Fall Foliage 5K in Waterford returns for its 23rd year on October...
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
Newcastle farmer gives out thousands of free flower bouquets to spread joy
NEWCASTLE, Maine — Veggies to Table is a nonprofit farm in Newcastle that grows organic produce and flowers. A large portion of the farm's products are donated to community members experiencing food insecurity. Erica Berman runs the farm with her husband. So far this year, she has assembled and...
Riverside towns in Maine mark 50 years under Clean Water Act
RUMFORD, Maine — Pete Didisheim, interim CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, met us next to the mighty Kennebec River in Augusta on a warm September morning. October 18 will mark 50 years since the Clean Water Act became law at a time when America’s waterways faced a crisis.
Stroke survivor who retrained her left side hosts first art show
WAYNE, Maine — A Monroe woman is continuing to overcome incredible odds, one brush stroke at a time. Pamela Hedden retrained the left side of her body so she could draw and paint following a massive stroke. Now the public is taking notice of Hedden, who doesn't consider herself disabled but "differently abled."
Police seek identified Lewiston shooting suspect
LEWISTON, Maine — Police identified a suspect involved in Thursday's Lewiston shooting that left one person injured, authorities say. A Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department stated authorities are searching for Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30. He's wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Oxford Street.
Honoring the memory of Fire Capt. Michael Bell, who died in a Farmington explosion three years ago
FARMINGTON, Maine — Three years ago at 8:18 a.m., the Farmington community was forever changed. A tragic explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building took the life of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell. Five other firefighters and Larry Lord, a maintenance worker at LEAP who's been called a hero for evacuating the facility after smelling gas, were also injured.
Lewiston superintendent, admin staff transport kids amid bus driver shortage
LEWISTON, Maine — School district staff in Maine are getting creative to help kids get to class amid a lack of bus drivers. Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, and other administrative staff, including Assistant Superintendent Karen Paquette, drove district minivans with students to a special needs school in Westbrook several times in the first weeks of school due to not having enough bus drivers.
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Boston man distributed cocaine in two Maine counties, police say
ROCKLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, a Boston man was arrested on suspicion of distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo counties, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.
Mainers feel earthquake in Greenwood early Friday morning
GREENWOOD, Maine — Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Mainers around Greenwood felt an earthquake, according to the Oxford County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake on its website, describing its magnitude as 2.3, spanning three kilometers west of Greenwood. The depth of the earthquake was 5.3 kilometers.
