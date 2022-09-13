ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine quilter warms hearts of veterans

NOBLEBORO, Maine — The sewing machine hums as Pat Johnston stitches another square of her latest quilt — mostly red, white, and blue fabrics, in alternating strips and squares. It’s a skill Pat Johnston says she learned from her grandmother and seems to have perfected herself. “I’ve...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community

GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police seek identified Lewiston shooting suspect

LEWISTON, Maine — Police identified a suspect involved in Thursday's Lewiston shooting that left one person injured, authorities say. A Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department stated authorities are searching for Gerald Brandon Burnsworth, 30. He's wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Honoring the memory of Fire Capt. Michael Bell, who died in a Farmington explosion three years ago

FARMINGTON, Maine — Three years ago at 8:18 a.m., the Farmington community was forever changed. A tragic explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building took the life of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell. Five other firefighters and Larry Lord, a maintenance worker at LEAP who's been called a hero for evacuating the facility after smelling gas, were also injured.
FARMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston superintendent, admin staff transport kids amid bus driver shortage

LEWISTON, Maine — School district staff in Maine are getting creative to help kids get to class amid a lack of bus drivers. Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais, and other administrative staff, including Assistant Superintendent Karen Paquette, drove district minivans with students to a special needs school in Westbrook several times in the first weeks of school due to not having enough bus drivers.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

