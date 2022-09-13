Sharks are not a threat to humans, shark expert says. But would he swim off Cape Cod? ‘I don’t want to risk it’

Read full article on original website
Related
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Horror moment savaged remains of great white shark slaughtered by ‘serial’ killer whales washes up on beach
THIS is the horrifying moment the remains of a great white shark that was savaged to death washed up on a South African beach. The shark was slaughtered by a pair of "serial" killer whales before its body was discovered at Hartenbos Beach, in Mossel Bay. Shocking photos show the...
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
Fox News
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seafood watch group lists New England lobster as seafood to avoid due to environmental concerns
The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program is advising consumers to avoid eating lobsters and some other types of sea creatures. According to a report released by the group on Tuesday, the gear used in fishing for lobster and other seafood is known to entangle the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed
A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger
Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Watch a Small Crab Try to Eat a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling
Nature photographer Mark Smith was out taking videos of turtle hatchlings earlier this month in Melbourne, Florida when he saw an intense sequence of events. He was videotaping a small loggerhead sea turtle hatchling making its way from its nest on the beach to the ocean, but something blocked its path.
Hawaii Angler Hauls in Massive Octopus Breaking Decades-Old State Record
A Hawaiin angler broke a record last month when he reeled in a 25.95-pound octopus. The previous record was set more than two decades ago—by his brother. Michael Matsunaga caught the massive mollusk by using a squid as bait on August 30th. The angler was fishing the waters at a depth of 400 feet near Turtle Bay. But snagging the creature wasn’t the hard part.
Mystery Deep Sea Shark With Bulging Eyes and Teeth Caught by Fisherman
The prehistoric-looking creature was caught at a depth of around 2,000 feet off the coast of Australia.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Having a whale of a time! Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father, son and their dog Shelby are kayaking
This awesome footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just metres away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia. Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby on August 9 in Desolation...
Phys.org
Little Ice Age study reveals North Atlantic reached tipping point
Scientists have used centuries-old clam shells to see how the North Atlantic climate system reached a "tipping point" before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age—a period of regional cooling, especially in the North Atlantic—lasted several centuries, ending in about 1850. A long-standing theory suggests initial cooling...
Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant
A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
Australian Teen Catches Record-Breaking, 29-Year-Old Bluefin Tuna
Ryan Gazzola didn’t catch the heaviest bluefin tuna in the world. Or even the longest. But he might have caught one of the oldest. On Sept. 3, the 17-year-old angler from Victoria, AU, was off the coast of Gunnamatta Beach in the southeastern part of the country when he hooked into a 298-pound bluefin. After a four-hour battle, he finally got the fish in the boat with the help of his friends. It measured about 6 feet long, which was much bigger than what Gazzola was expecting for his first bluefin. He was ecstatic.
Comments / 0