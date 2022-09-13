Sharks are not a threat to humans, shark expert says. But would he swim off Cape Cod? ‘I don’t want to risk it’

Ryan Gazzola didn’t catch the heaviest bluefin tuna in the world. Or even the longest. But he might have caught one of the oldest. On Sept. 3, the 17-year-old angler from Victoria, AU, was off the coast of Gunnamatta Beach in the southeastern part of the country when he hooked into a 298-pound bluefin. After a four-hour battle, he finally got the fish in the boat with the help of his friends. It measured about 6 feet long, which was much bigger than what Gazzola was expecting for his first bluefin. He was ecstatic.

