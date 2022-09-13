Tomlinson promises to be pragmatic lawmaker in House of Delegates

Buy Now Christopher Tomlinson Christopher Tomlinson Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Christopher Tomlinson, a Republican candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates with a clear path to a seat in Annapolis, said he wants to be a lawmaker who gets things done, rather than throws bombs and makes a lot of noise.

“I really want to go down and actually get the job done,” Tomlinson said. “I want to pass meaningful legislation that can help my constituents, but also bring some positive reform to the state.”