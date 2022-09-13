Body found inside vehicle pulled from aqueduct in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A person was found dead inside a vehicle that was pulled from an aqueduct over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night, the sheriff’s office dive team was called out to the area of I-5 and Highway 152 after officers from the California Highway Patrol had found a vehicle in the water of the California Aqueduct.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the water and reported finding one person dead inside of it.

Authorities have not yet identified the person who was found dead or what type of vehicle they were in.

Investigators did not say how long they suspect the vehicle had been in the aqueduct before it was discovered.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

