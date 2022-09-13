ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Body found inside vehicle pulled from aqueduct in Merced County

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JS19x_0huCFiD700

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A person was found dead inside a vehicle that was pulled from an aqueduct over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night, the sheriff’s office dive team was called out to the area of I-5 and Highway 152 after officers from the California Highway Patrol had found a vehicle in the water of the California Aqueduct.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the water and reported finding one person dead inside of it.

Authorities have not yet identified the person who was found dead or what type of vehicle they were in.

Investigators did not say how long they suspect the vehicle had been in the aqueduct before it was discovered.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 7

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 23-year-old woman killed on HWY 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers say around 8:16 a.m. CHP received a call about a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 41 north of Avenue 15. CHP officers say a pickup was […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
State
California State
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
CERES, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County

A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The California Aqueduct#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Student made hoax shooting call, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera chief of police Dino Lawson says more than thirty officers rushed to Nishimoto Elementary School on Tuesday to respond to a school shooting threat that turned out to be a hoax, called in by an 11-year-old student. “That call goes out, you hear it over the radio, and my heart […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced police ask for help finding homicide suspect

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police detectives asked for help Wednesday in the search for a homicide suspect. On December 2, 2020, police say two people were killed by gunfire. They have been identified as Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire […]
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Alleged DUI driver spotted swerving in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police […]
MADERA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Herndon Avenue [Ceres, CA]

CERES, CA (September 14, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash near Herndon Avenue where one person died. The incident happened on September 10th at around 4:15 p.m., on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian...
CERES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.  Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy