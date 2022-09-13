ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Brown Bag Program helping seniors in the East Valley

The New York-based touring performer, author and magician will be performing at the Children's Museum of Phoenix this weekend!. Valley veterans’ benefits counselor recognized by Something Good. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley food banks getting some additional help

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Government
12 News

A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box

PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Mesa offers lifetime health benefits to eligible city employees

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the cost of living rises around the country and especially throughout the Valley, many municipalities are finding it difficult to recruit and retain talented and hard-working employees. One Valley city is now aiming to bring back an old recruiting technique -- lifetime benefits -- to help it compete in this hot jobs market.
MESA, AZ

