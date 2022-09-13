Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of "the Zone" Part 2: Phoenix Fire Dept. presence increases
We're taking a deep dive into the activity plaguing a homeless camp in downtown Phoenix. FOX 10 has covered "the Zone" extensively. Issues like trash, violence, and drugs are well documented and of course, have strained resources. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
AZFamily
Brown Bag Program helping seniors in the East Valley
The New York-based touring performer, author and magician will be performing at the Children's Museum of Phoenix this weekend!. Valley veterans’ benefits counselor recognized by Something Good. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American...
East Valley Tribune
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box
PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
AZFamily
Gilbert family wants answers after alleged ongoing discrimination leads to assault
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert family is looking for answers after a senior student and football player claims months of discrimination ended with him being assaulted earlier this week. Gilbert Police and the Gilbert Public School District are investigating. Deion Smith is a senior on the Gilbert High...
Official: Phoenix group home did not have proper permit
Two weeks after a Phoenix group home shooting, city leaders say the facility was not registered correctly.
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
Newly-released reports are providing more details on a man accused of going on a deadly rampage last month at a north Phoenix motel. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Several major freeway closures in the Valley this weekend
Drivers, beware: Several big closures on Phoenix-area freeways go into effect this weekend. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
kjzz.org
Amid calls for change in culture, a changing of the guard atop Phoenix Police Department
In 2020, police protesters were arrested in downtown Phoenix on what turned out to be bogus gang charges. The scandal tainted the department and Maricopa County Attorney’s Office — and it’s a big reason why the group Mass Liberation Arizona got a brass band to help say good-bye to Chief Jeri Williams.
12news.com
Phoenix police executed search warrant 72 hours prior to fatal shooting at group home
Phoenix police executed a search warrant three days before the deadly shooting on Sept. 1. Police recovered 9 guns, several reported stolen.
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
AZFamily
Arcadia homeowners concerned over privacy, security ahead of Cholla trail reopening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just 15 days, the Cholla hiking trail at Camelback Mountain will open to the public for the first time in more than two years. While this is welcome news for some, homeowners in the area worry about security and privacy. Now they are asking the city to work with them.
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
SignalsAZ
Tempe Acts to Protect Health and Safety of People Living in the Salt River Bed
With compassion and with concern for public health and safety, the City of Tempe is advancing its assistance to unsheltered individuals living in the Salt River bed near Tempe Town Lake, and soon will enforce that it is a no trespassing area. Since July, the homeless outreach and crisis response...
AZFamily
City of Mesa offers lifetime health benefits to eligible city employees
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the cost of living rises around the country and especially throughout the Valley, many municipalities are finding it difficult to recruit and retain talented and hard-working employees. One Valley city is now aiming to bring back an old recruiting technique -- lifetime benefits -- to help it compete in this hot jobs market.
AZFamily
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a shooting left an 18-year-old dead at a Phoenix group home last week, a former manager says problems have plagued the facility long before the incident. The shooting happened on Sept. 1 at North Star, a group home near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
fox10phoenix.com
2 arrested in deadly west Phoenix strip mall shooting
Once at the scene, officers found 30-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
