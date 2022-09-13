ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers hand out free lunches to truck drivers

By John Murphy
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) — Truck driving can be a thankless job for many in that business.

Great West Casualty Company hopes to change that by handing out free lunches to drivers on their way down the interstate.

On Tuesday afternoon, near Jefferson, South Dakota, they handed out around 200 bags which included a meal, lunch box, key chains and other trinkets.

KCAU 9 spoke to one of them about why truckers need to be appreciated.

“And its delivered on a truck and they come and they deliver come hell or high water, they’re beside us and we just need to let them know that they’re appreciated, we haven’t forgotten them and we can’t do it without them,” said Sarah Hansen of Great West Casualty Company.

The group will be at the Sloan, Iowa scale to hand out 200 more meals on Wednesday.

