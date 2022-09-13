Drought Watch Remains in Clinton, Centre and 34 Other Counties, DEP Asks For Continued Voluntary Water Conservation

Read full article on original website
Related
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
Boating and fishing access areas in central Pennsylvania closed for construction
A pair of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s fishing and boating access areas in central Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily for improvements to their parking areas beginning Monday, September 19. The Middletown access will be closed through October 5, while the Walker access will be closed through September 30.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Millersburg Ferry
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Along Market Street (Route 147) in Millersburg, Dauphin County, is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker commemorating the last survivor of a bygone era — and a major tourist attraction. Nobody quite knows when the Millersburg Ferry got its start. According to the ferry website, it...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Multiple economic projects remain in play in western Clinton County
MACKEYVILLE, PA – Three potential job-producing projects remain on the board in western Clinton County, part of an economic update from Mike Flanagan, President/CEO of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. Flanagan delivered his report Wednesday evening at the annual partnership membership meeting held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Flanagan...
Clean Streams Law violations observed at natural gas pipeline site: DEP
MONTOURSVILLE – Multiple violations of the Clean Streams Law have been observed at a natural gas pipeline construction site in Lycoming County, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. The issue is with sediment from where Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) is installing a pipeline under Loyalsock Creek and on...
lebtown.com
North Cornwall Twp. zoning board grants waivers, exception for new Sheetz on 422
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. On Wednesday, the North Cornwall Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously agreed to three waivers and a special exception for a planned Sheetz at 2150 W. Cumberland St. The waivers concern driveway radii for trucks, interior...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania gets $25 million to build out electric vehicle charging
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania will expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure after it received $25 million in federal funds to do so. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the $25.4 million came from November’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law. “Addressing the global...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
wdac.com
Flags At Half Staff For Former PA Lawmaker
HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former PA State Rep. Jeff Pyle, who died September 14. Rep. Pyle served in the PA House from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th District, which covers municipalities in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. Pyle died after a long battle with cancer. The Commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. Pyle’s interment.
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
echo-pilot.com
PGC to consider outlawing deer urine attractants, allow purchase of more doe tags
This could be the final year Pennsylvania hunters can pursue deer with natural urine attractants. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will consider banning the use of lures that contain fluids from deer including urine and saliva at its quarterly board meeting Sept. 24 in Harrisburg. Some hunters use doe urine to...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $900 Million Federal Investment in Pennsylvania Climate-Smart Agriculture Projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced today Pennsylvania is receiving more than $900 million for 19 projects that will create new revenue streams and support for Pennsylvania farmers using climate-smart practices. These 19 Pennsylvania projects were among 70 selected nationwide, investing $2.8 billion in the first of two rounds of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding.
therecord-online.com
DCNR Announces Recreation Engagement Coalition Aimed At Growing $12 Billion Outdoor Recreation Sector In PA
HARISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner today joined Wolf administration officials and a new Recreation Engagement Coalition (REC) to kick off discussions on growing Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation sector. “DCNR has made strategic...
Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces $25.4 Million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
Pennsylvania one of the first in the nation to be approved for the first round of $171 million in infrastructure funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to be approved for this first round of funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Comments / 0