$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
Raleigh County Commission Agenda Announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:00am. Topics of discussion will include budget revisions, reasoning petitions, and more. The full agenda as released by County Administrator...
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
More tourists are visiting West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
After being unable to negotiate with the county commission, the New River Humane Society looks to relocate its facility
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The New River Humane Society is having to relocate its facility. After negotiations with the Fayette County Commission, the entity that funds the shelter fell through, the humane society was given 60 days to vacate its current location. “Our fear is that we will leave...
Lanes reopened after multi-car accident shuts down Route 460 in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident has shut down both eastbound lanes of 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia. According to Mercer County dispatchers, four cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. Bluefield Rescue, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield City Police are all on scene.
Motor vehicle accident off Odd road and Ghent
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A motor vehicle accident occurred off the 300th block of Odd Road and Ghent, near the New River Technical College, which resulted in a tractor trailer being flipped. Ghent Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and Ghent EMS are still responding to the scene. It is uncertain if lanes are closed. […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County next week
A sobriety checkpoint is planned in Randolph County for next week, the West Virginia State Police's Elkins Detachment announced in a press release on Wednesday.
City of Beckley sees an increase in Fentanyl overdoses
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fentanyl, the strong synthetic opioid, is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the DEA. It’s causing a major problem in Raleigh County, more specifically the City of Beckley. Paul Seamann, the Director of Jan Care Ambulance said his department is seeing more overdoses. “Our squads are going out on […]
Summers County Courthouse News for Sept. 7 – 13
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for September 7 - 13, 2022. Marriages Emily Rae Wills to Cheyanne Grace Graham. Fiduciaries Charles W Mitchell, Administrator of the Ramona Cathryn Mitchell estate; Clifford Eugene Holland, Administrator of the Janice Rae Holland estate; Holly Kesner, Administrator of the Charles Rosco Davis estate; Linda Mae Burdette, Administrator of the Robert D Burdette estate; Elizabeth Archer and Michelle Archer, Administrators of the Peggy Terry Archer estate; Betty J Vest, Administrator of the Virgil W Vest estate; Drema L Edwards, Administrator of the Richard Dane Edwards estate; Shirley Mae Lilly, Administrator of the Merlin Duren Lilly estate; Cynthia Lee Campbell, Administrator of the Hugh...
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Upshur County
A Randolph County man has admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in Upshur County.
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday.,
Cool Ridge Family needs help in arson investigation
COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son’s property. Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced. After her ex-husband passed away […]
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September 2022 session of the Raleigh County Grand Jury. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, they obtained 97 different indictments during the September 2022 session. An indictment return is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of state law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
