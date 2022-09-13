ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…

Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Shines In An Effortlessly Beautiful Ensemble At The 2022 Emmy Awards

On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Blake Shelton Celebrates National Line Dancing Week With Hilarious ‘No Body’ Footage

All you (middle-aged) fans of the 1990s. Blake Shelton is bringing back both the bad hair and line dancing. Although Shelton still can rock a vintage mullet, we’re not sure if he can pull off line dancing. In fact, somebody on the Blake Shelton team came up with a creative, but doctored video, showing how The Voice coach and country music superstar can swing those hips.
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine

HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Miller
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Elvis
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Travis Tritt
Parade

Candace Cameron Bure Teases First Christmas Movie With Great American Family Network

Candace Cameron Bure, the former Christmas queen of Hallmark, has announced her first film at her new network home, the Great American Family Network (GAC Family). The Full House star's new holiday channel formally announced their first project together early on Tuesday, Sept. 13; A Christmas… Present not only stars Bure, but she'll also be executive-producing.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy