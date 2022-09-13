Read full article on original website
Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
Luke Bryan is a man with a very busy schedule. He’s judged American Idol each spring for the past five years, he has his Raised Up Right tour, he has dates in Las Vegas, he is always releasing new music, and now he’s heading out on a Farm Tour.
On to bigger and better things! Kelly Clarkson stepped out in stunning fashion to attend the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.The singer flashed a glowing smile as she headed solo to the show, as she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.Clarkson took to Instagram to showcase her captivating clothing choice, which featured a fashion-forward pleated black dress and a standout Chanel belt. KELLY CLARKSON ADMITS 'HUGE DIVORCE' FROM BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IS 'A HARD THING TO NAVIGATE' WITH CHILDRENThe outfit's plunging neckline was accessorized with layered pendant necklaces, and the...
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
All you (middle-aged) fans of the 1990s. Blake Shelton is bringing back both the bad hair and line dancing. Although Shelton still can rock a vintage mullet, we’re not sure if he can pull off line dancing. In fact, somebody on the Blake Shelton team came up with a creative, but doctored video, showing how The Voice coach and country music superstar can swing those hips.
Kelly Clarkson returned for the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday. She welcomed a pretty big guest for the first show of the season. Garth Brooks joined her for the show. The two performed a duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Check out video from the performance below.
HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
Resilience and joy in the face of tragedy and hate. That’s the story of Nina and Marybelle Alston, a daughter and mother who are devoted to the Philadelphia Eagles and went viral with their dance moves.
Laura Dern recently shared a video of her friend and co-star Hugh Jackman helping her learn to dance.
Candace Cameron Bure, the former Christmas queen of Hallmark, has announced her first film at her new network home, the Great American Family Network (GAC Family). The Full House star's new holiday channel formally announced their first project together early on Tuesday, Sept. 13; A Christmas… Present not only stars Bure, but she'll also be executive-producing.
