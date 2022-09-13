Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
theregistrysocal.com
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
Orange County Business Journal
On The Move: RETS Associates Welcome Crystal Wishart
RETS Associates, a leading national real estate executive search firm, is continuing to expand in the Southern California region to serve growing demand for real estate talent from new and existing clients. Crystal Wishart, Director at RETS Associates, brings 13 years of experience in Property Management and an educational background in Communications to the team. In alignment with her professional background of managing several buildings across Orange County for EQ Office, Wishart currently specializes in recruiting for mid- to senior-level management positions. Her client services and communications knowledge in Commercial Real Estate is evident in her daily recruiting efforts.
Orange County Business Journal
Banc of California Buys E-Commerce Platform
Santa Ana-based Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC), the second largest bank headquartered in Orange County, said it has acquired the payments platform and technology of Global Payroll Gateway, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies LLC, for $24 million in cash and stock. Deepstack, which is headquartered in Jupiter,...
newportbeachindy.com
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
theregistrysocal.com
Walgreens Totaling Nearly 14,000 SQFT Listed for $20.5MM in Huntington Beach
A Walgreens totaling nearly 14,000 square feet has recently been placed up for sale in Huntington Beach. According to the listing by HMX Realty Advisors, the retail building – as well as the 1.3 acres of land it sits on – is being offered at $20.5 million, or about $1,494 per square foot.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August
Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
The State of California Initiates Audit of OCPA
Days later, the Orange County Grand Jury issued a scathing report outlining the incompetence, cronyism, and corruption at OCPA. By August, two of the four OCPA member cities (Huntington Beach and Buena Park) passed a vote of “no confidence” in OCPA … and the Orange County Board of Supervisors initiated their own audit of the Power Authority.
theregistrysocal.com
Parkridge Plaza Placed Up for Sale in Corona With Guidance Set at $20.68MM
Not long after being developed, four retail assets have been placed up for sale in Corona. The retail buildings make up Parkridge Plaza and have recently been listed by SRS National Net Lease Group for a total price of $20.675 million. Located at 840, 850, 860, & 870 N. Main...
Wealthy OC Political Donor Announces Legal Action Over Newport Back Bay Parkland Dispute
Prominent GOP donor and Newport Beach resident Buck Johns has announced plans to sue the county government after plans to sell him a piece of public park land in Back Bay were put on ice last year. Meanwhile, protesters are calling for the private fence around the land to come...
Here’s How Orange County’s 3 Biggest Cities Spent Their Latest COVID Bailout Money
As cities across Orange County and the U.S. faced economic downturns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government poured billions in bailout money to help them out. That money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal bailout bill that is sending $350 billion to state and local governments as well as territorial and tribal governments.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
New Documentary Critical of Disney, Created by a Disney Heiress
Contrary to popular belief, Disneyland is not the happiest place on Earth, particularly for many of its workers. In fact, a significant number of Disneyland Resort workers toil at poverty-level wages, can’t afford to buy a house or pay rent for an apartment, need to survive on food assistance and can’t afford health insurance. Many attest to having slept in their vehicles to get by, even while working fulltime.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
uci.edu
UCI closes its second-highest fundraising year with over $223 million
Irvine, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — With more than $223 million raised, the University of California, Irvine is celebrating its second-highest fundraising year ever. The fiscal 2022 amount gives a significant boost to UCI’s Brilliant Future campaign, an ambitious fundraising and alumni engagement effort publicly launched in October 2019 that has ushered in some of the university’s highest fundraising years. In fact, the previous second-highest record-holder was fiscal 2021, with $216 million raised.
The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of
Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
