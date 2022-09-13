ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM

Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

On The Move: RETS Associates Welcome Crystal Wishart

RETS Associates, a leading national real estate executive search firm, is continuing to expand in the Southern California region to serve growing demand for real estate talent from new and existing clients. Crystal Wishart, Director at RETS Associates, brings 13 years of experience in Property Management and an educational background in Communications to the team. In alignment with her professional background of managing several buildings across Orange County for EQ Office, Wishart currently specializes in recruiting for mid- to senior-level management positions. Her client services and communications knowledge in Commercial Real Estate is evident in her daily recruiting efforts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Banc of California Buys E-Commerce Platform

Santa Ana-based Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC), the second largest bank headquartered in Orange County, said it has acquired the payments platform and technology of Global Payroll Gateway, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies LLC, for $24 million in cash and stock. Deepstack, which is headquartered in Jupiter,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Irvine, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trace3#Irvine Co#Business Industry#Linus Business#Llc#The Irvine Spectrum#The Business Journal#Socal#Irvine Business Center#Aws
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

The State of California Initiates Audit of OCPA

Days later, the Orange County Grand Jury issued a scathing report outlining the incompetence, cronyism, and corruption at OCPA. By August, two of the four OCPA member cities (Huntington Beach and Buena Park) passed a vote of “no confidence” in OCPA … and the Orange County Board of Supervisors initiated their own audit of the Power Authority.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

New Documentary Critical of Disney, Created by a Disney Heiress

Contrary to popular belief, Disneyland is not the happiest place on Earth, particularly for many of its workers. In fact, a significant number of Disneyland Resort workers toil at poverty-level wages, can’t afford to buy a house or pay rent for an apartment, need to survive on food assistance and can’t afford health insurance. Many attest to having slept in their vehicles to get by, even while working fulltime.
ANAHEIM, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
uci.edu

UCI closes its second-highest fundraising year with over $223 million

Irvine, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — With more than $223 million raised, the University of California, Irvine is celebrating its second-highest fundraising year ever. The fiscal 2022 amount gives a significant boost to UCI’s Brilliant Future campaign, an ambitious fundraising and alumni engagement effort publicly launched in October 2019 that has ushered in some of the university’s highest fundraising years. In fact, the previous second-highest record-holder was fiscal 2021, with $216 million raised.
IRVINE, CA
Mashed

The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of

Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy