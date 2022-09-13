ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Briarcrest loses starting quarterback ahead of CBHS game

MEMPHIS – Big news ahead of one of tonight’s biggest games. Briarcrest will be without its starting quarterback when the Saints welcome in Christian Brothers. Senior and Troy commit J.D. Sherrod is no longer a member of the Briarcrest football team and has withdrawn from the school, though school officials would not comment on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule

The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History

As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Howl & Holler (9/14/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Jonesboro, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Sports
Jonesboro, AR
Football
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
memphismagazine.com

Memphis, I Love You, But …

Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
Kait 8

Sept. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
Kait 8

September 16: Planning your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the...
JONESBORO, AR
WATN Local Memphis

MATA returning to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
neareport.com

Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”

Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State#Espn#Red Wolves#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
Kait 8

Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
POCAHONTAS, AR
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Legendary musician Charles Hodges honored by Mt. Pisgah classmates

Internationally recognized, award-winning musician Charles E. Hodges Sr. recently was honored by his old classmates from Mt. Pisgah School. “The Mt. Pisgah class of 1966 invited everyone to come out and celebrate Charles Hodges,” said Dorothy Rhodes, one of the event’s organizers. “Even when he was in school, we knew he was gifted. Charles Hodges has won awards all over the world, and we just wanted to give him his flowers while he was still living.”
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy