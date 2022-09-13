Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Briarcrest loses starting quarterback ahead of CBHS game
MEMPHIS – Big news ahead of one of tonight’s biggest games. Briarcrest will be without its starting quarterback when the Saints welcome in Christian Brothers. Senior and Troy commit J.D. Sherrod is no longer a member of the Briarcrest football team and has withdrawn from the school, though school officials would not comment on the […]
Kait 8
Diamond Hogs reveal 2023 schedule
The 101st season of Arkansas baseball is on deck. 56 regular-season contests, including a 19-game homestand, 10 conference series and a pair of trips to both Globe Life Field and Dickey-Stephens Park, are on tap for head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas, which posted a...
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Bobby Petrino’s Downfall Ranks Among Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Arkansas Football History
As it has every year since 2005, with the exception of the weird 2020 COVID year, the Arkansas football program will host an FCS team for a non-conference game Saturday. Usually a cupcake that the Razorbacks put away easily before the band’s halftime performance, this year’s matchup brings not only a tough opponent — Missouri State is No. 5 in the FCS rankings — but also intriguing storylines.
Kait 8
Howl & Holler (9/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wednesday nights means more sports talk. Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley host Howl & Holler. It’s in-depth discussion on Arkansas State, Arkansas, high school, & more. The digital sports program is uploaded Wednesday nights at 8:00pm on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app.
memphismagazine.com
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
Kait 8
Sept. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
Kait 8
September 16: Planning your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the...
MATA returning to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis' commute across the Mississippi River just got a lot easier. A big decision came down during Tuesday night's Memphis City Council meeting — they've approved the return of MATA to West Memphis!. This major change will help West Memphis residents get around...
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
87-year-old Memphis man reclaims record as oldest person to paddle Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe. Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he […]
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
Kait 8
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
Kait 8
Community members speak about barriers in the workplace for Arkansas women
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Women in Northeast Arkansas got together Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s impeding their success in the Natural State. The Arkansas Women’s Commission held a meeting on Sept. 14 at the Delta Center for Economic Development in Jonesboro. The commission was reinstated back in...
Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
tri-statedefender.com
Legendary musician Charles Hodges honored by Mt. Pisgah classmates
Internationally recognized, award-winning musician Charles E. Hodges Sr. recently was honored by his old classmates from Mt. Pisgah School. “The Mt. Pisgah class of 1966 invited everyone to come out and celebrate Charles Hodges,” said Dorothy Rhodes, one of the event’s organizers. “Even when he was in school, we knew he was gifted. Charles Hodges has won awards all over the world, and we just wanted to give him his flowers while he was still living.”
