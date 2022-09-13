The first fall reptile show in the area takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at MJN Convention Center. Northeast Reptile Expos: Long Island, New England, New York (Mid-Hudson and White Plains) are the largest reptile expos in the northeast. There are hundred of reptile shows all across the United States, and the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo has been taking place for many years at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center building. According to More Reptiles, the reptile shows are a great place to buy your next pet or to just browse hundreds of interesting reptile species. It's a meeting place for like-minded reptile fans, hobbyists and vendors, who come out to share their love for reptiles.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO