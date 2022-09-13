ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NBC Sports

Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals

No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday to move top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the...
TENNIS
NBC Sports Chicago

Dragić, Slovenia's EuroBasket run ends in quarterfinals

Goran Dragić's EuroBasket 2022 run is over. On Wednesday, Poland ousted the newly-signed Chicago Bulls guard's native Slovenia by a score of 90-87, a stunning upset in the quarterfinal round. The game hardly followed a conventional script. Fueled by infernal 3-point shooting and a string of fastbreak buckets off...
BASKETBALL
MLB

Germany is ready to make a run at Regensburg's Qualifiers

Will Ohman, the former Major League pitcher and two-time member of the German National Team at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers, was once walking in his national team hoodie. A woman walked past him and did a double take. "Where did you get that?" she asked, incredulous. "There's no baseball...
MLB
FOX Sports

US eying Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Kazakhstan

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group on Thursday. The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins from two in...
TENNIS
MLB

Great Britain routs France, will face Germany next

The Regensburg Qualifier in Germany at Armin-Wolf-Arena is underway, and only two will earn a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic tournament beginning this March. The six nations in the Pool A Qualifier are Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Great Britain and South Africa. All qualifying games will...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan reacts to Poland advancing to semifinals of EuroBasket 2022

Led by Mateusz Ponitka, the Polish men’s national team defeated Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of EuroBasket 2022. Ponitka, who plays for Reggio Emilia of the Lega Basket Serie in Italy, recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for just the third-ever triple-double in the event. With the 90-87 win, Poland will play in the semifinals for the first time since 1971.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup

With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
FIFA

