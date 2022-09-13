Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Without Alcaraz, Spain beats Serbia 3-0 in Davis Cup Finals
No Carlos Alcaraz, no problem for Spain. In front of a partisan home crown at Valencia, Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday to move top of its group. The top-ranked Alcaraz had arrived in Valencia the previous day but skipped the...
Dragić, Slovenia's EuroBasket run ends in quarterfinals
Goran Dragić's EuroBasket 2022 run is over. On Wednesday, Poland ousted the newly-signed Chicago Bulls guard's native Slovenia by a score of 90-87, a stunning upset in the quarterfinal round. The game hardly followed a conventional script. Fueled by infernal 3-point shooting and a string of fastbreak buckets off...
MLB
Germany is ready to make a run at Regensburg's Qualifiers
Will Ohman, the former Major League pitcher and two-time member of the German National Team at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers, was once walking in his national team hoodie. A woman walked past him and did a double take. "Where did you get that?" she asked, incredulous. "There's no baseball...
MLB・
No room for Götze, Hummels in Germany squad before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick has hinted at his World Cup plans by leaving Mario Götze and Mats Hummels out of his 24-man squad for upcoming Nations League games against Hungary and England. Flick surprisingly called up Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap for the first time on...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
US eying Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Kazakhstan
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group on Thursday. The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins from two in...
MLB
Great Britain routs France, will face Germany next
The Regensburg Qualifier in Germany at Armin-Wolf-Arena is underway, and only two will earn a chance to play in the World Baseball Classic tournament beginning this March. The six nations in the Pool A Qualifier are Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Great Britain and South Africa. All qualifying games will...
MLB・
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan reacts to Poland advancing to semifinals of EuroBasket 2022
Led by Mateusz Ponitka, the Polish men’s national team defeated Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of EuroBasket 2022. Ponitka, who plays for Reggio Emilia of the Lega Basket Serie in Italy, recorded 26 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for just the third-ever triple-double in the event. With the 90-87 win, Poland will play in the semifinals for the first time since 1971.
NBA・
Davis Cup: U.S. improves to 2-0 with win over Kazakhstan
Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz delivered singles wins Thursday to lift the United States to a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup
With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
FIFA・
Germany scrutinising Russian moves in Mali's Gao region -defence minister
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The German military is scrutinising the actions of Russian forces that recently arrived near its main camp in the Gao area of Mali and is keeping a close eye on the operation of the airport there, Germany's defence minister told Reuters.
Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.
Comments / 0