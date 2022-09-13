ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Poor New Jersey pooch dies after fight with porcupine

By Kate Sheehy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YXQt_0huCEBF300

A poor pup in New Jersey was killed in a fight with a porcupine — which left quills inside and outside the pooch’s body.

“They said at the animal hospital they have never seen quills that bad in their entire life,” said Miranda DeGennaro to NJ.com on Tuesday, a few days after her family’s dog Chester succumbed to his horrific wounds.

The 9-year-old pitbull mix had gotten into a fight with the porcupine on the deck of the family’s home in Montague, Sussex County, early Sept. 2 and been ailing ever since with quills in his face, chest and stomach, DeGennaro told the outlet.

“We saw him running and barking, so we ran down the deck, but it was too late,” the owner said.

DeGennaro said some of the quills ended up inside Chester.

“Being that he swallowed some, they just went everywhere,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuJEH_0huCEBF300
Chester, a pitbull mix, died after a fight with a porcupine.
Miranda DeGennaro/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmQ9g_0huCEBF300
The quills covered Chester’s body and went inside of him.
Miranda DeGennaro/Facebook

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help with the dog’s medical bills before the pooch underwent surgery and died over the weekend.

In the posting, the pal called Chester “a very energetic boy,’’ adding, “Well, this past week, he decided to take on a porcupine; needless to say, it didn’t end well.”

While a vet “successfully removed the quills from his face and mouth … there were well over 20 quills stuck in his chest/abdomen. They removed as many as possible, but the fear now is that the remaining quills will begin to migrate into his body rather than out,’’ said the posting, which had raised nearly $3,000 for the dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SiLG_0huCEBF300
A GoFundMe for Chester raised over $3,000 to fund his medical bills.
GoFundMe

DeGennaro told NJ.com that the vet was concerned one of the moving needles might stab Chester’s heart and agreed to costly surgery.

But her dog died — and now the owner, a housekeeper, is stuck with a veterinary bills of more than $19,500, the outlet said.

“I really thought he was going to make it,” DeGennaro said. “I’m devastated.”

Comments / 24

Related
PIX11

Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Sussex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Chester, NJ
City
Montague Township, NJ
The US Sun

Major update after mom ‘drowns her 2 young kids and 3-month-old baby at NYC beach during custody battle with ex’

POLICE announced Wednesday that the mother of the three young children who drowned at a New York City beach earlier this week has been charged with murder. The bodies of seven-year-old Zachary, four-year-old Liliana, and three-month-old Oliver were found on the shores of Brooklyn's Coney Island beach on Monday morning following a three-hour search.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porcupine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars

A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy