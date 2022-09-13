Eastbound I-76 in Brighton reopens after semi-truck fire

UPDATE | 6:30 p.m., Sept. 13 — All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane have reopened, according to Brighton police.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Eastbound I-76 at Eagle Boulevard in Brighton is shut down due to a semi-truck fire, according to police.

A single westbound lane is also closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

The closure is expected to last an hour, according to Brighton police. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.