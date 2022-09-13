ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp rips Todd Boehly's All-Star game idea: 'Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?'

By Francesco Porzio
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy reveals the prospect of a Saudi-backed LIV Series rebel winning the PGA Championship gave him 'extra motivation' at Wentworth... as he admits it's 'a weird time in golf' right now

Rory McIlroy has admitted that the 'grim' prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the BMW PGA Championship gave him extra motivation. Patrick Reed's final round of 63 set the early clubhouse target of 14 under par at Wentworth and was not surpassed for almost two hours, when Jon Rahm eagled the 18th to finish 16 under.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thierry Henry
Daily Mail

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'

Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL
ESPN

Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#The Salt Conference#The Premier League#American#Ajax#Reds#German
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Chatting With The Enemy: Q&A With WAGNH Ahead Of Liverpool FC Women Vs Chelsea

The Liverpool FC Women are finally finally FINALLY getting to kick off their return to the WSL (don’t forget to check out our season preview for Matt Beard’s side). The initial first match of the season away to Reading was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, so now the Reds will open their return to the top flight this weekend with reigning WSL champions Chelsea.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy