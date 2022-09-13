Jurgen Klopp rips Todd Boehly's All-Star game idea: 'Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?'

Read full article on original website
Sadio Mane hooked after 70 minutes against Barcelona as Bayern Munich boss tells Liverpool legend he ‘needs to adapt’
SADIO MANE has been told he "needs to adapt" after being substituted during Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Barcelona last night. The Liverpool icon was hooked after 70 minutes, with his boss Julian Nagelsmann bringing on Serge Gnabry. Bayern triumphed 2-0 thanks to goals by Lucas Hernandez and Leroy...
ESPN
Premier League postpones Arsenal vs. Man City so Gunners can play PSV in Europa League
The Premier League have accepted a request from Arsenal to postpone their game with Manchester City next month to accommodate a rearranged Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven. The north London side risked forfeiting the points after the original match against PSV -- due to be played on Thursday --...
UEFA・
'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision
Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has spoken about Anthony Martial and his relationship with Jose Mourinho, saying he "Could not believe" one of his decisions.
Haaland’s winner against Dortmund reminiscent of Cruyff, says Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has compared Erling Haaland’s acrobatic winner against Borussia Dortmund to a goal scored by his mentor Johan Cruyff
Graham Potter announces first Chelsea XI as he axes two summer transfers and tweaks formation against Red Bull Salzburg
GRAHAM POTTER has made three changes for his first game in charge of Chelsea. The Blues are taking on Red Bull Salzburg in their second group stage match, following the defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last time out which cost Thomas Tuchel his job. After a dismal display in the 1-0...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Rory McIlroy reveals the prospect of a Saudi-backed LIV Series rebel winning the PGA Championship gave him 'extra motivation' at Wentworth... as he admits it's 'a weird time in golf' right now
Rory McIlroy has admitted that the 'grim' prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the BMW PGA Championship gave him extra motivation. Patrick Reed's final round of 63 set the early clubhouse target of 14 under par at Wentworth and was not surpassed for almost two hours, when Jon Rahm eagled the 18th to finish 16 under.
GOLF・
‘A champion’s champion’: Nadal and other tennis stars react to Roger Federer retirement
The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles. Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal has been a defining part of tennis this century, and the Spaniard expressed his regret...
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'
Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL・
Chelsea release 25-man squad for Premier League season and include two players who fell out with Thomas Tuchel
THE Premier League squad lists have been confirmed for the 2022-23 season - and Chelsea's includes two stars who fell out with Thomas Tuchel. Following the end of the transfer window, all 20 clubs submitted their 25-man squads to the league. Of these 25, at least eight must be classed...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
NBA・
ESPN
Shakhtar Donetsk rally for draw with Celtic in Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was...
MLS・
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE・
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE・
Chelsea 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg: Champions League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Chelsea spurned several chances as Graham Potter’s first game in charge ended in disappointment. Scott Murray was watching.
UEFA・
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola On Upcoming Busy Schedule
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commented on Manchester City's busy schedule ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.
Report: Manchester City Keen On Signing A Central Midfielder
Manchester City are keen on signing a central midfielder, and believe it is a priority position next for them.
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers
Erik Ten Hag said that Manchester United will consider making transfers in January after their win against FC Sheriff in the Europa League.
SB Nation
Chatting With The Enemy: Q&A With WAGNH Ahead Of Liverpool FC Women Vs Chelsea
The Liverpool FC Women are finally finally FINALLY getting to kick off their return to the WSL (don’t forget to check out our season preview for Matt Beard’s side). The initial first match of the season away to Reading was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, so now the Reds will open their return to the top flight this weekend with reigning WSL champions Chelsea.
