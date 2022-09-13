NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Tursday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LOS ANGELES: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring). LIMITED: CB J.C. Jackson (ankle). FULL: T Rashawn Slater (back), LB Drue Tranquill (back). KANSAS CITY: DNP: K Harrison Butker (left ankle). LIMITED: G Trey Smith (ankle). FULL: T Orlando Brown(knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), WR Justin Watson (chest), QB Patrick Mahomes (left wrist), S Justin Reid (hand), LB Willie Gay (knee).

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .