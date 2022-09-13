There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.

