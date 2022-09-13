Read full article on original website
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
Michigan adds 18,375 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 196 deaths
The State of Michigan added 18,375 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking summer heat Friday, rain chances this weekend
DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what to expect during last weekend of summer in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Thursday is the last night with temps in the upper 50s as a significant warm-up is on track for the weekend and next week. We end the work week with sunshine, a few clouds, and warm temps. Our high Friday will be in the low 80s. Friday night football games start out in the upper 70s, but with sunset at 7:40 p.m., it will get a bit cooler by the end of the third quarter.
fox2detroit.com
Deaf dog is adopted by Michigan teen with hearing loss — now they're 'inseparable'
BENTLEY, Mich. - A Michigan teen with hearing loss who rescued a deaf dog from a shelter wants others to know the importance of pet adoption. Walker Cousineau, 14, and his family adopted Dave, a 6-year-old pit bull mix, a little over a month ago. The pair have been "inseparable"...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
Michigan confirms 2,625 COVID-19 cases per day
The latest report of COVID-19 cases in the Great Lakes State.
fox2detroit.com
Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan gears up for annual gala as it celebrates its St. Clair Shores facility
When Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids started in Michigan, its CEO Maggie Varney said she started with 500 square feet of space. "Now we're standing in a 5,000-foot facility and 5,000 children later." Go to https://www.wigs4kids.org/ for more information on the annual fundraiser.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grant Hermes: Local 4′s weekend morning show is expanding - here’s what to expect
We’ve got big news, that is we’re bringing you more news on the weekend mornings!. Starting Saturday (Sept. 16), Local 4 News is expanding our weekend mornings to three full hours starting at 6am. We’re really excited to keep bringing you the news that you need to know that impacts you and your family every single day from your favorite morning team; Priya Mann, Bryan Schuerman and me!
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
Dearborn doctor sentenced to 4 years in prison for running 'pill mill' scheme, unlawfully prescribing 12,500 opioids
A 48-year-old Dearborn doctor will spend four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to illegally distributing thousands of perception pills without medical reason
Michigan Capitol Confidential
No, putting power lines underground is not the answer in Michigan
The wind blows in Michigan. It knocks trees down, and the trees knock down power lines. A frequently asked question, after tree-related power outages is: Why not bury the power lines?. The Michigan Public Service Commission touched on the question in its Sept. 8 feedback to utility companies’ distribution plans....
Comments / 2