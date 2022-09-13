ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 2

Related
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#General Health#Linus Covid#Fox#Beaumont Health#Ag
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Tracking summer heat Friday, rain chances this weekend

DETROIT – Some wildfire smoke out west created clouds here yesterday that stalled temperatures only briefly because we expect to warm up nicely today. Good Finally Friday morning! Temperatures are in the middle and upper 50s as you step out just about anywhere here in Metro Detroit under mostly clear skies. Watch out for that pesky patchy fog which has presented itself again reducing visibility in spots as you hit the road early on this final day of the work and school week. A warm front is working over our area setting us up for a nice little warm up around Pure Michigan today.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what to expect during last weekend of summer in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Thursday is the last night with temps in the upper 50s as a significant warm-up is on track for the weekend and next week. We end the work week with sunshine, a few clouds, and warm temps. Our high Friday will be in the low 80s. Friday night football games start out in the upper 70s, but with sunset at 7:40 p.m., it will get a bit cooler by the end of the third quarter.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grant Hermes: Local 4′s weekend morning show is expanding - here’s what to expect

We’ve got big news, that is we’re bringing you more news on the weekend mornings!. Starting Saturday (Sept. 16), Local 4 News is expanding our weekend mornings to three full hours starting at 6am. We’re really excited to keep bringing you the news that you need to know that impacts you and your family every single day from your favorite morning team; Priya Mann, Bryan Schuerman and me!
TV & VIDEOS
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?

Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

No, putting power lines underground is not the answer in Michigan

The wind blows in Michigan. It knocks trees down, and the trees knock down power lines. A frequently asked question, after tree-related power outages is: Why not bury the power lines?. The Michigan Public Service Commission touched on the question in its Sept. 8 feedback to utility companies’ distribution plans....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy