Project Graduation
The mission of Project Graduation is quite simple: To assist former student-athletes with completing graduation requirements and obtain their degrees so that they can move forward in their career and individual life pursuits. This is achieved by being proactive in reaching out to former student-athletes and by providing information and assistance to those who reach out to us.
Tigers Finish Play at Wahoowa Invitational
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The LSU women’s tennis team had two players grab singles wins to conclude the final day of the Wahoowa Invitational on Sunday afternoon at the Virginia Tennis Complex. Doubles Results. LSU drew host team Virginia in both doubles and singles play. Senior Safiya Carrington and...
Baseball America Ranks LSU Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball America magazine on Monday ranked LSU’s 2022 recruiting class of high school and junior college players No. 1 in the nation. The Tigers boast six players in the Baseball America Top 500 list of MLB draft prospects, the most of any school in the country.
First LSU Women’s Basketball Practice Open To Fans
BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball team will begin practice next Monday, September 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT inside the PMAC and it will be open for fans to attend and watch. Fans planning to attend Monday’s open practice will be able to enter...
Women’s Tennis Concludes Day Two of Wahoowa Invitational
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The LSU women’s tennis team wrapped up play for day two of the Wahoowa Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the Virginia Tennis Complex. The Tigers matched with a mix of players from Old Dominion and NC State for doubles play. Senior Safiya Carrington and Anastasiya Komar faced Old Dominion’s Sofia Johnson and Tatsiana Sasnouskaya in the first match of the day. The Old Dominion duo were able to come out on top in a 6-3 contest.
LSU Sixty Airs Sunday Night at 6 p.m. CT
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletic department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
Tigers Drown Tulane, Sweeps Weekend Tournament
NEW ORLEANS – LSU (6-4) swept its way through the Tulane Invitational as they knocked off Tulane (5-6) 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night at Fogelman Arena. Three Tigers earned a spot on the Tulane Invitational Tournament Team, including outside hitter Sanaa Dotson, middle blocker Anita Anwusi and libero Ella Larkin.
Tigers Open SEC Play With 2-1 Win at Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tenn. – The LSU soccer team (6-1-2, 1-0-0 SEC) opened SEC play by handing the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1-1, 0-1-0 SEC) their first loss of the season by a score of 2-1 at Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. Defender Lindsi Jennings opened the scoring on the day in the 13th minute...
Football Powers Past Mississippi State, 31-16
BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a victory in the SEC opener over Mississippi State, 31-16, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 2-1 with the victory, while the Bulldogs dropped to...
