Education

WJLA

Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
WJLA

Enjoy authentic food, music, and dance at the Annual Lebanese Festival in DC

The Annual Lebanese Festival is back this year and ready to celebrate with the community! Enjoy a full of authentic, freshly made, Lebanese food, sweets, drinks, music and festivities! Eileen Whelan talked with festival volunteers Josephine Garnem and Samar Arbid about the event happening Saturday, September 17th from Noon-11pm at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in NW, D.C.
WJLA

How you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday, Sept. 15 is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's held to celebrate the contributions of Latinos and Latinas in the United States. What started as a week has turned into a whole month’s worth of celebrations. Here's how the DMV is celebrating:
WJLA

DC Weather: More sunshine Wednesday with no humidity

WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday brings more sunshine to the D.C. area but get ready for an extended stretch of fall-like weather!. You can expect near total sunshine, no humidity and mild afternoon highs in the upper 80s followed by cool evenings. The next change arrives next week with heat...
WJLA

Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
WJLA

DC weather: Gorgeous end to work week & start of weekend but high heat set to return

WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. area is in for an extensive period of quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures over the next several days. We’ll start Friday morning with one of the coolest mornings of the month. Temperatures Friday will dip into the 50s throughout the region and will likely be the first time with lows in the 50s in D.C. since June 20th.
