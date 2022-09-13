Read full article on original website
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
Maryland girl to bring awareness to Down syndrome in New York Times square presentation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A 2-year-old Maryland girl will appear in the bright lights in New York Times Square this weekend as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. Ellie Griffin of Mechanicsville, MD, was chosen out of hundreds includes children, teens, and adults...
Enjoy authentic food, music, and dance at the Annual Lebanese Festival in DC
The Annual Lebanese Festival is back this year and ready to celebrate with the community! Enjoy a full of authentic, freshly made, Lebanese food, sweets, drinks, music and festivities! Eileen Whelan talked with festival volunteers Josephine Garnem and Samar Arbid about the event happening Saturday, September 17th from Noon-11pm at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in NW, D.C.
Changing commuting habits doesn't mean traffic is getting better in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — If so many more people are working from home than pre-pandemic, why is traffic in the DC area still so bad? That’s one of the questions a new survey helps provide answers to. The Transportation Planning Board with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments does...
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
How you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday, Sept. 15 is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's held to celebrate the contributions of Latinos and Latinas in the United States. What started as a week has turned into a whole month’s worth of celebrations. Here's how the DMV is celebrating:
GOP governor candidate Dan Cox files motion to block early counting of mail-in ballots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, filed a motion in state court Thursday to block an effort to count mail-in ballots before Election Day. In 2020 during the pandemic, Maryland counted mail-in ballots before Election Day because of an executive order by Gov. Larry...
Lack of arrests questioned in ongoing theft of car wheels in DC; Bowser responds
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Capitol Hill listservs are busy again with news of thieves stealing all the wheels off cars and leaving them on plastic soda crates. They’re almost always Toyotas, Hondas and other Japanese cars. Ibrahim Aburish, a D.C.-area tow truck driver, says he’s towed 87...
Maryland drivers are now required to 'Move Over' when approaching any stopped vehicles
WASHINGTON (7News) — Starting Oct. 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will now expand to include other types of vehicles on the roadway. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because of the large number of law enforcement officers who were killed and thousands more injured in the last 10 years due to being struck by vehicles along highways.
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
DC Weather: Thursday brings sunshine, pleasantly warm temperatures in the 80s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Picture perfect weather abounds for the rest of the week and into the weekend across the DMV. Plan for sunshine, pleasantly warm temperatures in the 80s and low humidity. The next change is set to arrive by the middle of next week with added heat and humidity.
If you live in Virginia, you may be eligible for a one-time $250 or $500 tax rebate
COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Va. (7News) — A little financial relief is on the way if you live in Virginia. The Commonwealth announced a one-time tax rebate. The tax commissioner said they're going to start sending out rebates next week. The general assembly approved one-time payments of $250 per person and up to $500 per married couple.
DC Weather: More sunshine Wednesday with no humidity
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday brings more sunshine to the D.C. area but get ready for an extended stretch of fall-like weather!. You can expect near total sunshine, no humidity and mild afternoon highs in the upper 80s followed by cool evenings. The next change arrives next week with heat...
'EZ Haul' The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced streamline permit system
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation announced "EZ Haul", Virginia's new system. This new system is for permitting oversize/overweight loads to travel the Commonwealth's roads and highways the department said. The department also said EZ Haul is...
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
DC weather: Gorgeous end to work week & start of weekend but high heat set to return
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. area is in for an extensive period of quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures over the next several days. We’ll start Friday morning with one of the coolest mornings of the month. Temperatures Friday will dip into the 50s throughout the region and will likely be the first time with lows in the 50s in D.C. since June 20th.
