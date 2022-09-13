Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How a group of early-morning raiders swiped a World First title away from WoW’s pro guilds
Throughout the entirety of World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, only five guilds claimed World First kills across the game’s 31 raid bosses. Four of them were sponsored (or went on to be sponsored) by major esports organizations. The fifth was a group of players who just happened to clock in early.
dotesports.com
How to dodge a match in VALORANT
VALORANT has a system in place to punish users who consistently leave and dodge matches in Competitive. While dodging, AFKing and leaving matches is annoying for players in your lobby, sometimes it’s necessary. VALORANT scales its bans and punishments depending on the severity of the case, with cheating taking...
dotesports.com
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
dotesports.com
Riot considering format changes for LEC in 2023, with best-of-one games on the chopping block
The League of Legends European Championship is considering a number of format changes ahead of the 2023 season, including reducing the number of best-of-ones each team plays each split and other competitive tweaks. The change, which would not be enacted until the competitive 2023 League calendar begins in January next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
dotesports.com
Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?
While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
dotesports.com
How do seasons work in Overwatch 2? | How long are OW2’s seasons?
Overwatch 2 is completely upending the first game’s business model. Instead of relying on loot boxes and disparate seasonal events, the franchise is moving toward a free-to-play battle pass-supported structure with ongoing seasons. Each season will see the release of either a new hero or a new map as well as free and premium battle pass tiers packed with cosmetics for loyal players. While loot boxes won’t be making a return, there will still be events within each season.
dotesports.com
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
dotesports.com
Who is the new tank hero coming in the Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass?
Overwatch 2 has just announced a new support hero, Kiriko, after months of speculation about a possible “fox girl” character. But in pure gamer fashion, the Overwatch community is already speculating about what hero is coming next. Unlike in the past, when Blizzard was extra secretive about what...
dotesports.com
How many teams will compete in ALGS year 3?
Year three of the Apex Legends Global Series will have a $5 million prize pool and will see the best professional players in the world compete in three global LAN tournaments. The professional circuit of Apex Legends will start in October 2022 with the preseason qualifiers and end in the summer of 2023 with the ALGS Championship. The split one playoffs will take place in the winter of 2022, while the split two playoffs will run in the spring of 2023. EA will reveal the exact dates at a later time.
dotesports.com
How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
dotesports.com
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 getting a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge? | Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event
In the chaos of all of the news revealed this morning regarding Overwatch 2‘s new character Kiriko and confirmed information about the new battle pass, one thing fans might have missed is that they’re getting new Halloween content this year. The Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event will...
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?
Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about. Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.
dotesports.com
How to get the Minecraft crosshairs in VALORANT
There are infinite possibilities when it comes to creating a crosshair in VALORANT. Lots of players like to keep it simple or just copy the crosshair of a professional player in the hope of improving, while others are far more creative and have come up with the perfect Minecraft crosshair to use in the game.
dotesports.com
What time does each stage start at Worlds 2022?
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin. Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.
dotesports.com
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
dotesports.com
When is the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test?
Capcom is bringing the fight to players around the world in just a few weeks, announcing a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 that will finally let more people get their hands on the game and aims to put the new online functionality of the Battle Hub to the test.
dotesports.com
Best items and synergies for Seraphine in TFT Set 7.5
The Starry-eyed Songstress Seraphine returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a three-cost champion, presenting a powerful utility ability to allies around her and being a great support unit with the new Lagoon trait within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Seraphine uses her ability Serenade of the Seas to deliver shield...
Comments / 0