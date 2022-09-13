Read full article on original website
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson F
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Men’s and Women’s YC Soccer Plays This Weekend At Home
After 11 days away from game action, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team is ready to get its conference season rolling and does so on Saturday, September 17, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley, Arizona, where it will host the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes. Kickoff is set for...
East Valley Tribune
Red Mountain looking to bounce back vs. crosstown rival
Crosstown foes will try to bounce back this Friday night, September 16th, when Red Mountain Football hosts Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School. Red Mountain will try to defend their home turf after last week’s loss to O’Connor, a non-conference game. During that game, the Mountain Lions were stymied in the second half, scoring 0 points after being within one score at halftime.
santansun.com
Chandler makes a statement in San Diego
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
AZFamily
Gilbert High School football player claims he was discriminated against, assaulted
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Arizona begins its 2022 fall restaurant week and to kick it off Good Morning Arizona welcomes chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen who’s making some traditional Mexican fare for the crew. Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's...
Western Midget Racing Returns Saturday to Adobe Mountain for Sixth 2022 Appearance
Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction makes its sixth Adobe Mountain Speedway appearance of the season with Saturday’s race in Glendale, Ariz. The race also serves as the 22nd race of the 2022 season. The 2022 campaign opened with three consecutive races at Adobe Mountain, with...
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-16-22
1. eegee’s has broken ground on its second Mesa location. The new restaurant at Southern and Country Club is expected to open in the spring. 2. Work has begun at Sight Logistics Park in Tempe with the demolition of an existing office building on the Harl Avenue site. Completion is expected in Q3 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale for 2023 Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2023 edition of “The People’s Open,” scheduled to be played Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Daily general admission ticket prices will remain the same as 2022. Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
Radio Ink
Ramsey Takes Arizona
Syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey hosted two events in Arizona this week with Bonneville affiliate KTAR-FM. Building Wealth Live was held at the Central Christian Church in Mesa. Both nights sold out with over 4,000 attendees. Ramsey hosted the events along with New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cruze and...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week is Back. Here Are The 7 Most Exciting Menus to Try
Arizona Restaurant Week is here with all of its tasty goodness, and it's a good time to try something, or somewhere, new. The biannual event presented by the Arizona Restaurant Association runs this Friday, September 16, through the following Sunday, September 25. With 150 participating restaurants, there are an overwhelming...
AZFamily
Arcadia homeowners concerned over privacy, security ahead of Cholla trail reopening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just 15 days, the Cholla hiking trail at Camelback Mountain will open to the public for the first time in more than two years. While this is welcome news for some, homeowners in the area worry about security and privacy. Now they are asking the city to work with them.
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Former mining town looks to new multigenerational center to help revive community
The historic former Superior High School.(Arlynn Godinez/Superior Enterprise Center) (Superior, AZ) The Copper Corridor’s future looks a little brighter after residents of Superior got a first peek at their multigenerational center last night – one of the most notable examples of how a historic Arizona mining town is trying to combat population declines.
fox10phoenix.com
Several major freeway closures in the Valley this weekend
Drivers, beware: Several big closures on Phoenix-area freeways go into effect this weekend. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
