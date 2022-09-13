ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
WGN News

Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires

CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood. Renee Raess was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Nora Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 5-foot-2, 100...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook

On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
CHICAGO, IL

