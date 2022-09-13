Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020, after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of dollars to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
nypressnews.com
2 CPD officers, 2 others injured in Greater Grand Crossing crash involving CPD SUV
CHICAGO (WLS) — Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a police SUV on the city’s South Side Friday afternoon. Chopper7 was over the scene on 75th Street near St. Lawrence in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood around 5 p.m. One...
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Would-be carjacker shoots at man with a concealed weapon, suffers critical injuries when CCL holder returns fire
A man with a concealed carry license was sitting in his vehicle on the West Side early Monday when he was fired upon by a man who Chicago police say had apparently been trying to steal the vehicle. But the 45-year-old vehicle owner instead drew his own concealed handgun and...
cwbchicago.com
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests
Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
fox40jackson.com
‘Chicago Fire’ shooting was ‘unbelievable,’ funeral home director says real blaze nearby made scene ‘chaotic’
A shooting near a “Chicago Fire” production set was just part of the “unbelievable” scene that unfolded Wednesday in front of A.A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Homes. A real fire broke out down the street, causing confusion among residents who thought the actors were real firefighters choosing not to respond to the blaze.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires
CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
Motorcyclist suffers ‘significant injuries’ in Skokie vehicle crash: police
SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.
Mother speaks out after 13-year-old shot in head in 'random' SW Side shooting
The boy shot was left in "extremely" critical condition after being shot in the head during an apparent "random act of violence," according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood. Renee Raess was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Nora Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 5-foot-2, 100...
wjol.com
Fatal Traffic Crash at Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way In Bolingbrook
On Tuesday, September 13th, at approximately 6:45 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to Hassert Blvd and Jonathan Way near Kings Road for a reported traffic crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Additional reports indicated the motorcyclist was unresponsive and the motorcycle was on fire. Upon arrival, Bolingbrook Police and Fire personnel immediately rendered medical aid and extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene. Hassert Blvd was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
fox32chicago.com
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents
CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
