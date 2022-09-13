Read full article on original website
njurbannews.com
Paula White to serve as first African-American executive director of JerseyCAN
JerseyCAN, the only statewide advocacy organization in New Jersey committed to ensuring access to high-quality public schools for every child regardless of zip code, cultural background, and socioeconomic status, announced today the appointment of Paula White as Executive Director of JerseyCAN. Ms. White brings to the organization a leader with years of diverse experiences as a former Public-School teacher, founder of a New Jersey public charter school, leader of previous New Jersey advocacy organizations, and a statewide policy expert who served as Chief Turnaround Officer at the NJ Department of Education. Ms. White will serve as the first African-American leader of JerseyCAN.
rocklanddaily.com
More than 500 Guests Celebrate Wedding in Monsey with Chasson and Kallah who are Geirim
On Wednesday night, 5-600 guests from Monsey, New Square, and the surrounding areas rushed to Pupa Hall in Monsey to donate money and give wedding gifts, and celebrate b’simcha with a chasson and a kallah who are both geirum. The chasson, Reuvain Yitzchak Teller, who has been Jewish since...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
essexnewsdaily.com
Students at Technology HS in Newark receive school supplies from WeLoveU
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — The International WeLoveU Foundation donated backpacks and school supply kits to 200 students at Technology High School in Newark prior to the start of the school year. In attendance were state Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos. The donation is part of WeLoveU’s education program, Closing the Homework Gap: Packs on Backs & Tools for Schools, that has provided more than 3,300 students in nine schools across the country with new backpacks and school supplies. The goal is to alleviate the financial burden families in under-resourced communities face during back-to-school shopping.
thepositivecommunity.com
Pastor Ronald L. Slaughter Honored
Saint James AME Church celebrated the 11th pastoral anniversary of Pastor Ronald L. Slaughter on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The congregation celebrated Reverend Dr. Slaughter during two worship experiences at St. James’ campuses in South Orange and Newark. Special guest preacher, Presiding Bishop of the 16th Episcopal District of the AME Church Bishop Marvin C. Zanders delivered a passionate sermon relating to being right for the moment and leading for the moment. Due to the COVID pandemic, church attendance was limited to 200 people, but despite the limitations, the celebration was heartfelt and full of love for First Lady Kyla and Pastor Ronald Slaughter.—TPC Staff.
essexnewsdaily.com
Imagine welcomes new volunteers and offers upcoming training
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The staff at Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss offered its first in-person volunteer training since 2020 at the organization’s Mountainside center this summer. The 2022 summer training class members have joined the Imagine community of volunteers, facilitating grief support groups for children, teens, young adults and their parents/guardians. The new volunteers participated in a three-day training program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be Oct. 16
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be held on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, starting at Vincent Church, 100 Vincent Place. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.; the walk begins at 1 p.m. with a welcome and an interfaith prayer. Walkers will walk south through Yanticaw Park...
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students
JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
wabcradio.com
NYC Taking Another Look at Sanctuary City Policy After Migrant Buses
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City is taking another look at long-standing procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people — this according to the Mayor’s chief council Brendan McGuire. The comment follows the arrival of more than 11,000 asylum seekers...
nysenate.gov
Senator Biaggi Issues Statement Regarding NYT Investigation into Yeshivas
NEW YORK, NY – On Sunday, the New York Times released the findings of an investigation into the quality of secular education provided at Hasidic Jewish private schools in New York. State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester) issued the following statement:. “The findings of the New York Times investigation into...
essexnewsdaily.com
RWJBarnabas Health, Rutgers Cancer Institute receive $2M grant
WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s leading cancer center and only National Cancer Institute–designated comprehensive cancer center, announced Sept. 9 that it is a grantee supported through the Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care, an initiative funded by the Merck Foundation and designed to make cancer care more equitable in the United States by helping patients living in underserved communities receive timely access to high-quality, culturally responsive care. RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey have been awarded a $2 million grant over five years.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
stljewishlight.org
A synagogue banning lox? That’s not as crazy as it sounds
It’s a headline that reads like a punchline, or the setup to one: A synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West side announced last week that it would no longer serve lox. This story was originally published on Sept. 13 by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kelly Elementary School holds Patriot Day assembly
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School in West Orange held a Patriot Day assembly on Monday, Sept. 12, to honor the memory of those that perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and assure students that, despite the tragedy, “We Knew Everything Would Be Alright.”. The students...
Iranian hackers targeted NJ town, business in international ransomware attacks, prosecutors say
Three Iranian citizens are charged with carrying out cyberattacks on two New Jersey targets as part of an international hacking campaign that infiltrated hundreds of computer networks. According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday, the three hackers infiltrated security systems and accessed the data of victims in the United States, United...
shorefrontnews.com
All Police Unions Publicly Condemn Max Rose For Claiming To Be Pro-Cop
Former Congressman Max Rose who lost two years ago to the current incumbent Nicole Malliotakis got himself in a hot mess by claiming to be pro-cop just weeks prior to the November 8 election. All the major New York police unions condemned Rose’s assertion and declared that he is against law enforcement. Rose, a Democrat, is trying to win back his Congressional seat by running against Malliotakis, a Republican. The district includes all of Staten Island and large parts of southern Brooklyn. We reached out to the Malliotakis campaign and two high ranking persons on her team adamantly denied having anything to do with the anti-Rose tweet storm, confidently stating that this was done by the police unions themselves without any involvement from anyone close to Malliotakis.
westerniowatoday.com
NYC again rejects council members’ calls to terminate Trump golf license
(NEW YORK) — The New York City Parks Department has again rejected calls by members of the city council to terminate the Trump Organization’s license to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. Council members on Thursday called for the “immediate termination” of the Trump Organization’s license...
