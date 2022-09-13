ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC4

Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

NOW: SLCPD reportedly on scene of shooting, at least 1 shot

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are reportedly on the scene of a Salt Lake City shooting. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed with ABC4 that officers just arrived on the scene of a shooting at 555 West 400 North. At least one individual has reportedly been shot and transported to the hospital […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man arrested, police say enroute to shoot up former employer

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old Utah man was arrested after he threatened to shoot up his former employer in West Valley City. According to police, Rhuan Campbell was arrested September 12 after an investgation into a threat of terrorism. Police say Campbell was demanding $15,000 from his former employer or he was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14.  According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
CBS News

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
UTAH STATE
thatoregonlife.com

OSP Warns of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Oregon

BREAKING NEWS-Just released from the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, suspect that was involved in yesterday’s high speed vehicle chase which started in Salt Lake City, Utah has been caught. We will update when more information becomes available. (via Elkhorn Media Group / Facebook) A man from Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot

SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
SANTAQUIN, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Utah man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink

WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for almost five...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger

SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
SANTAQUIN, UT

