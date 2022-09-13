Read full article on original website
Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
NOW: SLCPD reportedly on scene of shooting, at least 1 shot
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are reportedly on the scene of a Salt Lake City shooting. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed with ABC4 that officers just arrived on the scene of a shooting at 555 West 400 North. At least one individual has reportedly been shot and transported to the hospital […]
Man arrested, police say enroute to shoot up former employer
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old Utah man was arrested after he threatened to shoot up his former employer in West Valley City. According to police, Rhuan Campbell was arrested September 12 after an investgation into a threat of terrorism. Police say Campbell was demanding $15,000 from his former employer or he was […]
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City
A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
Uber passenger who died in crash with TRAX train identified
An Uber passenger who died when the car he was riding in collided with a TRAX train in Salt Lake City was identified by police Friday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
thatoregonlife.com
OSP Warns of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Oregon
BREAKING NEWS-Just released from the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, suspect that was involved in yesterday’s high speed vehicle chase which started in Salt Lake City, Utah has been caught. We will update when more information becomes available. (via Elkhorn Media Group / Facebook) A man from Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Teen, man who intervened share story of dog attack in Santaquin parking lot
SANTAQUIN — A day after a dog attack in a grocery store parking lot, the attacked teenager said she was caught by surprise and suffered bites to her arms and legs. Seanna Hooper, 16, said she was leaving work at the Santaquin Macey's, located at 110 N. 400 East, at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday and was walking to her truck when three pit bulls suddenly surrounded her.
ksl.com
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
Elko Daily Free Press
Utah man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for almost five...
DWR seeking Utahns to adopt desert tortoises illegally removed from the wild
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources currently has several desert tortoises available for adoption and is accepting applications. Mojave desert tortoises, native to areas north and […]
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ CAPTURED: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man seen in Southeast Oregon in custody
UPDATE: Oregon State Police say the suspect has been captured Thursday. They said they were working on providing further details. Oregon State Police are warning the public about man described as armed and dangerous who has made his way into Oregon after allegedly committing multiple violent crimes in Utah and Nevada.
kslnewsradio.com
Uber fires driver in crash that killed passenger
SALT LAKE CITY — Rideshare company Uber has deactivated the account of the driver involved in a crash on Wednesday. The crash with a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train killed the lone passenger. And Uber has now responded to questions about the crash. “Our hearts are with the rider’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Dog attacks girl in Macey’s parking lot
SANTAQUIN, Utah — A dog was shot and killed in a Macey’s parking lot Tuesday night after it was reportedly attacking people. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in a Macey’s parking lot located near 100 N. 400 E. According to Sgt. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the dog attacked a teenage employee of the store.
