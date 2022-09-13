Ready the welcome mat: Hans sama reportedly looking for European return with top French team as potential home for 2023

Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Complexity stun Astralis at ESL Pro League season 16
The North Americans have finally defeated a European CS:GO team in 2022. Complexity reverse swept Astralis 2-1 today in the opening round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group C, collecting one of the biggest victories the organization has had with its North American CS:GO roster. The collective effort...
dotesports.com
All confirmed classic Call of Duty maps in Warzone 2’s battle royale map, Al Mazrah
Call of Duty’s battle royale evolution has been something to behold over the past few years. The developers at Activision’s numerous CoD studios have had some fun by sprinkling classic maps from the series into the larger locales as easter eggs-turned-points of interest where players can drop in, loot, and fight.
dotesports.com
What time does each stage start at Worlds 2022?
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin. Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.
dotesports.com
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
dotesports.com
Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?
At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
dotesports.com
How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
dotesports.com
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
dotesports.com
How a group of early-morning raiders swiped a World First title away from WoW’s pro guilds
Throughout the entirety of World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion, only five guilds claimed World First kills across the game’s 31 raid bosses. Four of them were sponsored (or went on to be sponsored) by major esports organizations. The fifth was a group of players who just happened to clock in early.
dotesports.com
Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?
While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
dotesports.com
How will the Overwatch 2 battle pass work?
A lot of news dropped about Overwatch 2’s battle pass today after some details about it leaked last week. Players now have more official details about what the Overwatch 2 battle pass will look like and what will be included. The battle pass was explained in detail in a...
dotesports.com
Riot considering format changes for LEC in 2023, with best-of-one games on the chopping block
The League of Legends European Championship is considering a number of format changes ahead of the 2023 season, including reducing the number of best-of-ones each team plays each split and other competitive tweaks. The change, which would not be enacted until the competitive 2023 League calendar begins in January next...
dotesports.com
Who is the new tank hero coming in the Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass?
Overwatch 2 has just announced a new support hero, Kiriko, after months of speculation about a possible “fox girl” character. But in pure gamer fashion, the Overwatch community is already speculating about what hero is coming next. Unlike in the past, when Blizzard was extra secretive about what...
dotesports.com
Four-way tie for second in Group C emerges after Heroic beats ENCE in ESL Pro League
René ‘TeSeS’ Madsen and the rest of Heroic easily handled the international ENCE’s Counter-Strike roster. This is Heroic’s first win in ESL Pro League Season 16, with only three matches left for each squad to see who makes it to the playoffs. Heroic started the...
dotesports.com
How to register for Apex Legends Global Series year 3
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced what every fan has been waiting for: details about registration for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series. Also known as the ALGS, this esports league gives both professional players and amateur teams the opportunity to win fame, glory, and a really, really big trophy on their way to becoming the best of the best.
dotesports.com
Why Overwatch 2 shifting to a battle pass system won’t be as bad as people think
In recent years, more games have taken the free-to-play financial model over pay-to-play more than ever before. Included in almost all of these games is some kind of battle pass, a system where players are given the option to purchase a reward track offering more cosmetic items than its free variant.
dotesports.com
How to register for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test
Street Fighter 6 is going hands-on early, with Capcom bringing a closed beta test to players around the world from Oct. 7 to 10. This will be the first chance for players to experience SF6 from home and will include more than seven modes along with eight characters like Luke, Ryu, and the newly returning Ken Masters. A few added bonuses like full character creation and an exclusive title that will be given to players who participate will also be included.
dotesports.com
Rumors of conflict between EA and orgs swirl after major team allows Apex Legends roster to seek new org
With the next year of the Apex Legends Global Series mere weeks away and following an extremely successful end to year two of the tournament series, rumors of conflict between EA and some of the biggest esports organizations in Apex are circulating. Full Squad Gaming’s Jake Lucky reported once again...
dotesports.com
Best items and synergies for Nasus in TFT Set 7.5
The Curator of the Sands Nasus returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a one-cost champion, featuring a tank kit with traits that makes him a good synergy bot for some compositions in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Nasus brings back his Fury of the Dawn ability in TFT Set 7.5...
dotesports.com
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
dotesports.com
Is Overwatch 2 getting a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge? | Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event
In the chaos of all of the news revealed this morning regarding Overwatch 2‘s new character Kiriko and confirmed information about the new battle pass, one thing fans might have missed is that they’re getting new Halloween content this year. The Wrath of the Bride Junkenstein event will...
