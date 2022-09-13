ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Ready the welcome mat: Hans sama reportedly looking for European return with top French team as potential home for 2023

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Complexity stun Astralis at ESL Pro League season 16

The North Americans have finally defeated a European CS:GO team in 2022. Complexity reverse swept Astralis 2-1 today in the opening round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group C, collecting one of the biggest victories the organization has had with its North American CS:GO roster. The collective effort...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What time does each stage start at Worlds 2022?

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship right around the corner, it’ll be smart for fans to strap in and learn when each part of the tournament will begin. Riot Games has officially revealed the start times for each stage, from the play-in stage on Thursday, Sept. 29 all the way to the finals on Saturday, Nov. 5. For North American fans, the start time should be just right for them to tune in and watch their favorite teams compete since the tournament will be held in various cities across the continent.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major

Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Team Liquid#Video Game#European#French#Lcs#Lec#The Org S League#Karmine Corp#G2 Esports
dotesports.com

Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?

At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer

The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
dotesports.com

Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?

While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How will the Overwatch 2 battle pass work?

A lot of news dropped about Overwatch 2’s battle pass today after some details about it leaked last week. Players now have more official details about what the Overwatch 2 battle pass will look like and what will be included. The battle pass was explained in detail in a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is the new tank hero coming in the Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass?

Overwatch 2 has just announced a new support hero, Kiriko, after months of speculation about a possible “fox girl” character. But in pure gamer fashion, the Overwatch community is already speculating about what hero is coming next. Unlike in the past, when Blizzard was extra secretive about what...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to register for Apex Legends Global Series year 3

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced what every fan has been waiting for: details about registration for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series. Also known as the ALGS, this esports league gives both professional players and amateur teams the opportunity to win fame, glory, and a really, really big trophy on their way to becoming the best of the best.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to register for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test

Street Fighter 6 is going hands-on early, with Capcom bringing a closed beta test to players around the world from Oct. 7 to 10. This will be the first chance for players to experience SF6 from home and will include more than seven modes along with eight characters like Luke, Ryu, and the newly returning Ken Masters. A few added bonuses like full character creation and an exclusive title that will be given to players who participate will also be included.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best items and synergies for Nasus in TFT Set 7.5

The Curator of the Sands Nasus returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a one-cost champion, featuring a tank kit with traits that makes him a good synergy bot for some compositions in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Nasus brings back his Fury of the Dawn ability in TFT Set 7.5...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?

Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy