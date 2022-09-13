Read full article on original website
Non-profit starts fundraiser to assist South Louisiana shrimper
BATON ROUGE – Following a request by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, New Orleans Chef Amy Sins and the non-profit Fill the Needs has started a fundraiser for a Lafourche Parish shrimper in response to news reports thieves targeted his stranded boat.
LSU ME professor designs tentacle-like robot
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Center for Innovations in Structural Integrity Assurance is funding a $50,000 research project spearheaded by LSU Mechanical Engineering Assistant Professor Hunter Gilbert that will benefit local industries. The final product, a tentacle-like robot, will inspect hard-to-reach places in machines while saving companies time and money.
WBRSO involved in investigation and conviction of member of large drug trafficking organization
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, age 28, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility.
WBRSO employee arrested, terminated for allegedly stealing money
A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office employee is no longer employed at the agency after she was arrested for felony theft, forgery and malfeasance in office. Aimee Riviere, 36, of Port Allen, was arrested after warrants were issued in late August. Riviere is accused of writing checks to herself...
Brusly faces former district foe Parkview in battle of 2-0 teams
After two close wins to start the season, Brusly hopes to improve to 3-0 when the team travels to play former district opponent Parkview Baptist Friday. The teams are familiar with each other after playing in the vaunted District 7-3A together for the last few years before Brusly’s move up to 4A this season.
Pelicans await neighboring rival Livonia for Week 3
Week 3 of the 2022 football season brings the Port Allen Pelicans yet another familiar foe when they add one more chapter to their rivalry with Livonia. The Pelicans (1-1) entertain the Class 4A Wildcats (1-0) in non-district action at 7 p.m. Friday at Guy Otwell Field. Both teams will...
Loupe's touchdown lifts Brusly over St. Michael
For the second straight week, Brusly was involved in a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and the Panthers remained undefeated in those situations. Cody Loupe’s 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Brusly the lead In the fourth and the Panther defense kept St. Michael out of the endzone for the 13-6 road win Friday night.
