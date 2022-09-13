Read full article on original website
KOCO
OU to honor Selmon brothers with statue dedication before Kansas State game
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma will dedicate a statue honoring the Selmon brothers before the Sooners' upcoming football game against Kansas State. The ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the southeast corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street, which is near the northeast corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The event is open and free to the public.
KOCO
Students still shaken up after bus crash carrying Seminole cross-country team
BETHANY, Okla. — It has been nearly a week since Seminole’s cross-country team was involved in a scary crash on Highway 3. Thankfully, no students or coaches were hurt, but they were definitely shaken up. In an exclusive interview, KOCO 5 spoke with five of the students who were on the bus that day.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Wood takes unofficial visit to OU
Piedmont’s Cannon Wood had a busy weekend. Wood on Friday night helped Piedmont to a 28-13 win at Blanchard, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns while also anchoring the middle of the ‘Cats defense at linebacker. Then on Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior took an unofficial visit...
KOCO
Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing
NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
For Oklahoma TE Kaden Helms, Going Back to Nebraska is Almost 'Like a Home Game'
Helms said he patiently waited through the chaos of nine months ago and trusted Joe Castiglione, and after a meeting with Brent Venables, "I was sold."
KOCO
OU football changes future schedules due to upcoming move to SEC
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has changed its football schedules for two upcoming seasons because of its approaching move to the SEC. OU officials said in a news release Wednesday that the SEC directed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games against the Sooners because of OU's transition into the conference. The SEC will not allow Georgia and Tennessee to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations, OU officials said.
SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma
Georgia’s 2023 marquee non-conference game is no more, as the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031. From the SEC:. BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022)...
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
KOCO
Suspect in custody after leading officers on high-speed pursuit to Norman home
NORMAN, Okla. — Police arrested a suspect at a Norman home after they say he led officers on a high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro. Around 3:10 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Northwest 61st Street in Oklahoma City. At some point, the burglary suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.
Blanchard man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Blanchard man died around midnight Wednesday after a rollover ATV accident.
KXII.com
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her
An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.
KXII.com
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Street, just off of Myall. According to the press release from...
Texas man killed in crash with semi-truck
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775
The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
OHP investigating deadly wrong-way crash in McClain County
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
KOCO
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car
NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
