OU to honor Selmon brothers with statue dedication before Kansas State game

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma will dedicate a statue honoring the Selmon brothers before the Sooners' upcoming football game against Kansas State. The ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the southeast corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street, which is near the northeast corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The event is open and free to the public.
Wood takes unofficial visit to OU

Piedmont’s Cannon Wood had a busy weekend. Wood on Friday night helped Piedmont to a 28-13 win at Blanchard, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns while also anchoring the middle of the ‘Cats defense at linebacker. Then on Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior took an unofficial visit...
Speculation on OU heading to SEC sooner rather than later growing

NORMAN, Okla. — After sudden changes to the Sooners' upcoming football schedule, speculation is growing that OU might head to the SEC sooner rather than later. The speculation has gotten people talking on social media, and some fans are wondering when OU will move and Norman will become an SEC town.
OU football changes future schedules due to upcoming move to SEC

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has changed its football schedules for two upcoming seasons because of its approaching move to the SEC. OU officials said in a news release Wednesday that the SEC directed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games against the Sooners because of OU's transition into the conference. The SEC will not allow Georgia and Tennessee to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations, OU officials said.
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments

Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Street, just off of Myall. According to the press release from...
Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
