Read full article on original website
Related
kezi.com
One week after evacuation, Oakridge officials evaluating community’s response
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- On September 9, with the Cedar Creek Fire looking to expand rapidly, Oakridge residents evacuated the community under a pall of smoke as the sun set. One week later, many residents have returned to their homes and community officials are looking back at the response. On September...
Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
klcc.org
Holiday Farm Fire salvage becomes sore spot as Weyerhaeuser strike goes into third day
One of the strike sites for Oregon is Weyerhaeuser’s Timberland Main Office on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene. This morning, roughly a dozen picketers were there, as the third day of the strike began. Among the union members calling for a more robust wage and benefits package outside was Tom...
nbc16.com
LTD no longer including a Diamond Express stop at Eugene fairgrounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Transit District has announced that they will no longer include a Diamond Express stop at the Eugene fairgrounds on the way to or from Oakridge. LTD says that the Diamond Express is back to its regular service.
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation levels decrease again
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- As cooler temperatures pass through the area and intense efforts to combat the Cedar Creek Fire continue, danger to Oakridge is steadily decreasing. Officials have decreased evacuation levels for Oakridge and the surrounding areas to Level One (Be Ready.) The High Prairie Area, Westfir-Oakrdige road from Westfir...
kezi.com
Oakridge police warn of burglaries due to evacuations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Residents are returning to their homes as evacuation levels decrease in intensity, and Oakridge police are encouraging them to inspect their homes to make sure everything is still there. On Friday, September 9, a Level Three (Go Now) evacuation order was issued for the cities of Oakridge...
kezi.com
Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
kezi.com
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
OLCC resuming minor decoy program to catch slacking alcohol and cannabis sellers
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is resuming a program to have minors attempt to buy alcohol and cannabis products to catch retailers who fail to check identification, and has already caught several violators. The OLCC’s Minor Decoy Operations involve sending volunteers under the age of 21...
kezi.com
Springfield teacher named Lane ESD regional Teacher of the Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It was a big honor for a Springfield teacher who has a unique way of making sure students are learning. Scott Crowell won the regional Teacher of the Year award from Lane Educational School District on September 16 during a surprise ceremony at the Wildish Theater. Crowell has been teaching for more than 25 years, spending the last 14 at the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) in downtown Springfield. The principal of A3 nominated him for the award, saying he always thinks outside the box.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
kezi.com
Eugene community buildings getting new solar panels
EUGENE, Ore. -- New solar panels are helping lower electricity costs at two organizations in Eugene dedicated to helping others. The Eugene-Springfield chapter of the NAACP is renovating the Mims House in the 300 block of Eugene’s High Street. In 1948, the Mims House became the first home in Eugene to be bought by an African-American family, at a time when many barriers existed to African-American home ownership. In addition to other preservation and renovation efforts, the NAACP used Eugene Water and Electric Board rebates and other incentives to install a new set of solar panels, a backup battery and an electric vehicle charger. Miles Pendleton, the president of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP branch, says using renewable power such as solar energy helps represent the nuanced interactions the environment has with marginalized communities.
kezi.com
Eugene Public Library offering free library cards for all Bethel and 4J kids outside Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- All children in Eugene School District 4J and the Bethel School District from birth to kindergarten are now able to receive free library cards from the Eugene Public Library. According to the Eugene Public Library, all students enrolled in 4J and Bethel schools have been eligible for...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
Comments / 0