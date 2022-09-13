ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters are conducting burnouts to rob the 93,427-acre Cedar Creek Fire of fuel to advance, though that also has contributed to the heavy smoke keeping some areas of the High Desert at unhealthy air quality levels. The post Cedar Creek Fire grows by nearly 1,000 acres; evacuation levels lowered, burnouts boost smoke appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire At 92,000+ Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire quadrupled in size over the past week, from 18,000 acres on Sept. 6 to over 92,000 acres on Sept. 13. The fire sparked during a lightning storm on Aug. 1 and has proved difficult to contain due to the steep and inaccessible terrain. On Sept. 9...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys

A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Cedar Creek Fire evacuation levels decrease again

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- As cooler temperatures pass through the area and intense efforts to combat the Cedar Creek Fire continue, danger to Oakridge is steadily decreasing. Officials have decreased evacuation levels for Oakridge and the surrounding areas to Level One (Be Ready.) The High Prairie Area, Westfir-Oakrdige road from Westfir...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Oakridge police warn of burglaries due to evacuations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Residents are returning to their homes as evacuation levels decrease in intensity, and Oakridge police are encouraging them to inspect their homes to make sure everything is still there. On Friday, September 9, a Level Three (Go Now) evacuation order was issued for the cities of Oakridge...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins

EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield teacher named Lane ESD regional Teacher of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- It was a big honor for a Springfield teacher who has a unique way of making sure students are learning. Scott Crowell won the regional Teacher of the Year award from Lane Educational School District on September 16 during a surprise ceremony at the Wildish Theater. Crowell has been teaching for more than 25 years, spending the last 14 at the Academy of Arts and Academics (A3) in downtown Springfield. The principal of A3 nominated him for the award, saying he always thinks outside the box.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene community buildings getting new solar panels

EUGENE, Ore. -- New solar panels are helping lower electricity costs at two organizations in Eugene dedicated to helping others. The Eugene-Springfield chapter of the NAACP is renovating the Mims House in the 300 block of Eugene’s High Street. In 1948, the Mims House became the first home in Eugene to be bought by an African-American family, at a time when many barriers existed to African-American home ownership. In addition to other preservation and renovation efforts, the NAACP used Eugene Water and Electric Board rebates and other incentives to install a new set of solar panels, a backup battery and an electric vehicle charger. Miles Pendleton, the president of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP branch, says using renewable power such as solar energy helps represent the nuanced interactions the environment has with marginalized communities.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE

