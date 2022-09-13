ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: Windsor Castle Is a ‘Lonely Place’ Now

Missing his grandmother. Prince Harry broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II‘s death while speaking to mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” the U.K. native, 37, told well-wishers while pointing to the castle in a video obtained by The Sun. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”
Us Weekly

Queen Consort Camilla Wears Brooch From Her Late Father to Queen Elizabeth II’s Westminster Hall Procession

A touching tribute. Queen Consort Camilla honored her late father while paying her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The British royal, 75, was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace by car — ahead of Her Majesty’s procession to Westminster Hall — on Wednesday, September 14. (The late queen’s coffin will lie in state at the church until her funeral on Monday, September 19.)
Us Weekly

Prince William Reportedly Set to Inherit $1 Billion Royal Estate After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Moving on up. Prince William is set to receive a pricey piece of royal property after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Now first in line for the throne behind his father, King Charles III, the 40-year-old will likely be the new owner of the private Duchy of Cornwall estate, CNN Business reports. The property covers nearly 140,000 acres and belonged to Charles, 73, before he assumed the throne.
People

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth

The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in London to honor Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where a service was held in honor of the late monarch. Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest ranking women in the...
People

Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch

All eight of the Queen's grandchildren gathered to honor their matriarch in a moving service All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday. Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96. In one photo, Eugenie, 32, could be seen wiping away tears as she stood with family members....
