Elle
Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer
The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Will King Charles replace the Queen on money and stamps in the U.K.? Here’s what will change after her death
King Charles III pictured with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2019. The U.K. has a new monarch, King Charles III, after Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. The King referred to the news as “a moment of great sadness” and...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Here's what we know about Queen's Elizabeth's final hours
Newsweek's chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston, told "The Royal Beat" Charles didn't know about the Queen's health before taking a call that day.
Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator
Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry ahead of a meeting about the Sussexes exit in what a commentator called a 'very clear indicator' he'd been 'angry.'
King Charles’ staff left heartbroken after they’re axed during church service for the Queen
HEARTBROKEN palace staff have been left in tears after being told they face losing their jobs just FOUR DAYS after Queen Elizabeth II died. Loyal aides have branded emails sent out yesterday warning they face redundancies as "heartless" as they are mourning the Queen. Workers at Clarence House were warned...
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Meghan Markle Has An Issue If Archie Will Go To U.K. School: Here's Why
Meghan Markle admitted she had an issue if Archie would be schooling in the U.K. due to the number of paparazzi hounding them. Prince Harry's wife revealed she would "never" be able to pick her son if his school was in Britain.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: Windsor Castle Is a ‘Lonely Place’ Now
Missing his grandmother. Prince Harry broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II‘s death while speaking to mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” the U.K. native, 37, told well-wishers while pointing to the castle in a video obtained by The Sun. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
Queen Consort Camilla Wears Brooch From Her Late Father to Queen Elizabeth II’s Westminster Hall Procession
A touching tribute. Queen Consort Camilla honored her late father while paying her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The British royal, 75, was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace by car — ahead of Her Majesty’s procession to Westminster Hall — on Wednesday, September 14. (The late queen’s coffin will lie in state at the church until her funeral on Monday, September 19.)
Prince William Reportedly Set to Inherit $1 Billion Royal Estate After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Moving on up. Prince William is set to receive a pricey piece of royal property after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Now first in line for the throne behind his father, King Charles III, the 40-year-old will likely be the new owner of the private Duchy of Cornwall estate, CNN Business reports. The property covers nearly 140,000 acres and belonged to Charles, 73, before he assumed the throne.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in London to honor Queen Elizabeth. The new Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, made their way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where a service was held in honor of the late monarch. Kate rode with Queen Camilla, King Charles' wife — with Queen Elizabeth's death, they are now the two highest ranking women in the...
Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch
All eight of the Queen's grandchildren gathered to honor their matriarch in a moving service All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday. Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96. In one photo, Eugenie, 32, could be seen wiping away tears as she stood with family members....
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Seen at Balmoral Castle Amid Queen Elizabeth's Death
Before the world began mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old on Thursday, the monarch's closest royal family members descended upon Balmoral Castle in Scotland to pay their final respects. Newly named King Charles III, who became the reigning monarch following Queen Elizabeth's death,...
