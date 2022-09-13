Read full article on original website
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when...
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for burglary and murder
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: A man will serve four decades behind bars for the murder of an elderly man back in 2019. A jury found Francisco Javier Santos guilty of murder and burglary of habitation. On Thursday, closing arguments began for the murder trial of a man accused of...
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in one west Laredo neighborhood were awaken to the sounds of sirens and tactical equipment after multiple law enforcement officers responded to an apparent raid at a home. The incident happened at around 8 a.m. when multiple agencies including FBI and Laredo Police allegedly raided...
Laredo Police Sergeant charged with DWI
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo Police Department Sergeant finds himself in trouble with the law over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at around 1:22 a.m. According to the arrest affidavit, Sgt. Roberto Fernandez, 52, was pulled over by a DPS trooper on Bob Bullock...
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force. One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold Share-A-Bear Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help a child in need by donating a stuffed teddy bear. The sheriff’s Office will be holding its ninth annual Share-A-Bear event where they will collect plush donations from the community. The items collected...
Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men from the other side of the border are caught by the downtown area. According to a KGNS crew member, a couple of apparent undocumented immigrants were taken into custody near Bridge One on Thursday just before noon. The men allegedly evaded authorities;...
Investigation continues after student ‘accidentally’ takes BB gun to school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after parents raised concerns about a student accidentally taking a BB gun to a United ISD elementary school. UISD school officials say random reviews of backpacks will start happening at Nye Elementary which is where the incident took place last week. They ask parents and guardians to sit down with their children and teenagers to check their backpacks.
UISD Police asks parents to be vigilant of their kids
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since a student from Nye Elementary took a BB gun to school. We have learned it was a 9-year-old who will not be prosecuted and can’t face criminal charges. That’s because a child must be 10 years and older to be considered a juvenile.
Mother of Gracy Espinoza continues to demand justice 2 years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother continues to demand justice for the death of her daughter as well as her unborn child two years later. Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza after her body was found gruesomely murdered near a Laredo park. Gracy’s boyfriend at the time Joel David Chavez was arrested nearly a year after her death back in 2021.
Two vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least one person is taken to the hospital after an accident in central Laredo. A grey SUV Toyota and a black Mercedes collided at the corner of Calton and Marcella Street. Laredo Police and Fire officials arrived at the scene to help those involved in the...
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill. The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill...
Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescue 13 migrants from refrigerated truck
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the Kingsville station interrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents working the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Hebbronville found 13 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, trying to conceal themselves in frozen...
Multiple people injured in car accident near Bruni
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near Bruni Tuesday night. The incident happened near the checkpoint on 359. According to Border Patrol, the vehicle involved in the accident was a Red F-250 pick up truck. The vehicle allegedly passed through the Highway 359 checkpoint, did not stop and...
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking on the southern border.
Multiple false alarms reported at Texas schools
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials in Texas say that threats at multiple schools across the state were determined to be false. From Houston to Dallas, Austin and even Waco; school districts and local law enforcement agencies responded to various false calls and unfounded threats Tuesday afternoon. The Thorndale Independent School...
Woman who lost home, husband in fire asks community for help
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s new information on a house fire from two weeks ago that claimed a life and left a family in mourning. Now, the widow is still trying to pick up the pieces. The fire happened at around 1:30 on the morning of September 5. The...
