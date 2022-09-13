ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

By Jacob Fischler
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHIxa_0huCB6o200

The Rev. K. Andre Brooks led a ceremony honoring Ida B. Wells in Memphis Tennessee on Thursday July 15, 2021. The ceremony honored Wells. They were at the grave of People's Grocery owner Thomas Moss, who had been lynched alongside two of his workers, Calvin McDowell and Will Stewart, by a white mob in the 1890s. Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history.

A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, would require the National Park Service to study the feasibility of adding sites in and around Memphis where white mobs committed lynchings for decades, from just after the Civil War to the Jim Crow era.

Proponents of the bill say understanding an ugly past in which Black people were terrorized and murdered is important.

“Until we remind people of our past, we will not over overcome it, and we will not have a better society,” Cohen said during a July subcommittee hearing on the bill. “We need to recognize the errors in our past.”

Preserving pieces of history has taken on added importance amid a heated national debate about how the nation’s history of centuries of slavery and oppression of Black people should be taught, Tiffany Patterson, the chair of Vanderbilt University’s African American and diaspora studies program, said in an interview.

“There’s a backlash coming from the political arena and spilling over into parents and teachers and politicians and so on that are terrified of that being really discussed,” she said. “So I think, acknowledging places and making it a kind of museum for teaching purposes for the general public is what’s needed.”

Rich Watkins, the chairman of the board of the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis, a nonprofit seeking to commemorate about two dozen sites of lynchings in the area, said part of his group’s goal was to establish a shared set of facts that could then lead to meaningful reflection.

“We are, unfortunately, in an era where people disagree about the facts,” Watkins said in an interview.

Thousands of lynchings

The history of lynching—racist extrajudicial killings—is often not taught in schools, Watkins said. While most lynching victims were Black, mobs also attacked non-Black people who may have helped Black people, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a longstanding civil rights organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1bsD_0huCB6o200

Advertisement for the Dyer Anti-Lynching Bill headlined ‘The Shame Of America’ sponsored by The National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People and paid for in part by anti-lynching crusaders. Published In The New York Times, Thursday, November 23, 1922. Fotosearch/Getty Images

Nearly 5,000 people were lynched in the United States from 1882 to 1968, according to records maintained by the NAACP. The Memphis project lists 24 sites where 36 people were killed.

One site commemorates the 1917 lynching of Ell Persons, a Black man beaten into confessing to killing a white girl. A mob took Persons from his jail cell, “then burned, decapitated and dismembered him in front of an estimated crowd of 3,000 people who congregated on Macon Road near the Wolf River in Memphis,” according to a press release from Cohen’s office.

Federal recognition through a National Park Service designation would add legitimacy to the effort to grapple with the history of lynching in the United States, which is addressed at some memorials and sites in the U.S. but not directly within the park system.

“It tells a visitor that this is something that this country is recognizing that happened and we’re accepting these facts,” said Watkins. “And it left a mark on our society writ large and writ small as well.”

“For the government to confront it is one of the ways that we eventually change attitudes,” said Patterson.

Is it just symbolic?

National Park Service recognition may seem purely symbolic, but that doesn’t make it unimportant, said Robert Bland, an assistant professor of history and Africana studies at the University of Tennessee who specializes in the study of race and memory in the United States.

“I think there’s kind of an instinct to say, ‘It’s just symbolic and what about real policy measures?’” he said.

But especially as elements of the political right have mobilized to stifle history that makes some people uncomfortable, symbolic efforts are still important, he said.

“History’s always had propagandistic and kind of myth-making purposes,” he said. “Our history’s often been used to defend, in many cases, white supremacy.”

Other bills

There is no committee markup—the next step toward enactment—of the Cohen bill scheduled. And Watkins conceded it might be a “multi-year” effort.

But Congress enacted bills with similar missions earlier this year, voting to add a former Japanese internment camp in southeastern Colorado as part of the National Park System and to expand sites related to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case in Kansas that ended legal school segregation.

At the same July hearing where the House Natural Resources National Parks Forests and Public Lands Subcommittee considered the lynching sites bill, members also heard about bills to honor Mexican-American farmworker organizer Cesar Chavez with sites in Arizona and California and John P. Parker, an Ohio conductor on the Underground Railroad who helped slaves escape Kentucky.

Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat of Arizona, cheered the panel for considering those bills and their focus on history, especially of underrepresented groups.

“There’s been a real effort on the part of this committee—and they should be applauded for that—for beginning to tell the full story of the American experience and American history through our parks, our public lands and our public assets,” Grijalva said at the July subcommittee hearing on the lynching sites bill and others. “That’s a good thing.”

Kym A. Hall, the director of the National Park Service’s capital region, said the agency sought to better reflect the nation’s diversity.

“The goals of this current administration, and certainly of the National Park Service and the secretary of the Interior, are to tell broader stories across the United States, things that may not have been brought forward in our country’s history in a more meaningful way so that a variety of people can connect to those stories,” Hall said at the hearing.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

“We have spent the last 10, 20, 30 years of our 100-year organization recognizing that there are many more stories to be told,” she added.

Watkins, the leader of the Memphis project, said the NPS involvement was an important piece of national reconciliation.

“With the National Park Service sites, it elevates the stature of those sites,” Watkins said. “This site is recognized as being important on a federal and national level—not just in that neighborhood or that city. It means that we as a nation are starting to come to terms with these wrongs.”

The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EMERSON, GA
Georgia Recorder

U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief

WASHINGTON — Amid K-12 teacher shortages, book bans and attacks over critical race theory, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at a meeting with reporters on Wednesday stressed the need for higher salaries to attract prospective educators to the profession. Cardona also touted the Biden administration’s recent student debt relief announcement in late August. The White House said President Joe Biden […] The post U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EDUCATION
Georgia Recorder

Georgians face real dangers with Roe gone, virtually no access to abortion

Every Georgian deserves the freedom to make the deeply personal and private decision whether or not to carry an unexpected pregnancy to term. A woman seeking an abortion should be able to receive compassionate care, guided by unbiased medical information, rather than political agendas and one-size-fits-all laws. As a doctor, I’m deeply concerned that my […] The post Georgians face real dangers with Roe gone, virtually no access to abortion appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Memphis, TN
Georgia Recorder

Georgia lawmakers warn U.S. Supreme Court could put same-sex marriage rights in peril

When Sen. Kim Jackson’s wife became seriously ill, the Georgia state senator wanted to be by her side at the hospital, but she found out that would not be so easy. “When the doctors came out to talk to me, they instructed me that I needed to call her next of kin, and I was […] The post Georgia lawmakers warn U.S. Supreme Court could put same-sex marriage rights in peril appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Pelosi in Georgia to plug funding to reunite Black communities split by 1950s highway projects

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood Thursday to promote a provision of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act intended to stitch together communities divided by racist transportation policy. The measure builds on a grant called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program based on legislation written by Atlanta Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikema […] The post Pelosi in Georgia to plug funding to reunite Black communities split by 1950s highway projects appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Familiar cast of Trump election deniers emerges with new video showing Coffee election breach

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this week confirms a couple of […] The post Familiar cast of Trump election deniers emerges with new video showing Coffee election breach appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Raúl Grijalva
Person
Cesar Chavez
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected

In the 2020 presidential election Hispanics demonstrated their power in Georgia despite accounting for just 4% of the votes cast statewide, when the growing ethnic group overwhelmingly supported Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump in a race decided by fewer than 12,000 votes. Still, heading into this November’s midterm election, Latino voters in Georgia […] The post Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

From Atlanta to Mar-a-Lago, this lawlessness can’t be allowed to continue

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be gangster.” It’s one of the greatest opening lines in cinematic history. It opened the classic film, “Goodfellas,” and was spoken by the late Ray Liotta, in his portrayal of Henry Hill, an associate of the Lucchese crime family before he became an FBI […] The post From Atlanta to Mar-a-Lago, this lawlessness can’t be allowed to continue appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pled guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary of State Jena Griswold […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COLORADO STATE
Georgia Recorder

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#National Park System#Black People#Politics State#Politics Legislative#People S Grocery#The U S House#The National Park Service#Democrat#Vanderbilt University
Georgia Recorder

State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system

A plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the state’s electronic voting system is being subpoenaed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board for information that would include her communication with reporters.  A subpoena filed Monday in U.S. District Court of Northern Georgia requests Marilyn Marks, executive director of Coalition for Good […] The post State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states

WASHINGTON — Voters in at least three states will determine at the polls in November what abortion access looks like for their neighbors, colleagues, friends and family — becoming some of the first Americans to deliver their own verdicts on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Residents of California, Kentucky and […] The post Abortion access is on the ballot in November in these states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WASHINGTON STATE
Georgia Recorder

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Georgia Recorder

On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government

A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, a majority […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS
Georgia Recorder

‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —President Joe Biden knocked defenders of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol while touting his recent public safety policy wins in a visit to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. “You can’t be pro-law enforcement and pro-insurrection,” Biden said. The president also referenced the FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence […] The post ‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Georgia Recorder

Judge to rule soon if Kemp can be forced to comply with Fulton grand jury subpoena

A Fulton County judge will decide whether Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury after prosecutors and state attorneys sparred in court Thursday over the investigation into possible interference in the 2020 election. Kemp’s attorneys argued before Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that Kemp is protected under state law from forced […] The post Judge to rule soon if Kemp can be forced to comply with Fulton grand jury subpoena appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

How might law enforcement use digital tracking to to enforce Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law?

“Are we starting it today?” “We can if u want the one will stop the hormones” “OK” “Ya the 1 pill stops the hormones an rhen (sic) u gotta wait 24 HR 2 take the other” “OK” “Remember we burn the evidence” “Yep” Those Facebook messages are part of the evidence against a Nebraska mother […] The post How might law enforcement use digital tracking to to enforce Georgia’s strict anti-abortion law? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
863
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy