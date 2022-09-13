Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary street photographer William Klein dies in Paris
PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Legendary street and fashion photographer William Klein has died in Paris, aged 96, his son said in a statement to French news agency AFP on Monday. Klein, a New York-born American who made his reputation shooting scenes of urban life in the world's biggest cities, studied painting with Fernand Leger but found fame as a photographer.
Jean-Luc Godard has died. He redefined what film is, and leaves a staggering legacy
So, adieu Jean-Luc Godard. The titan of French cinema has died, aged 91, leaving behind a staggering legacy. Godard’s free-wheeling, uncompromising film style kickstarted the French New Wave and its glorious, devil-may-care approach to storytelling. Godard influenced generations of filmmakers, from Jim Jarmusch and Steven Soderbergh to Wong Kar-wai and Kelly Reichardt. And he had a wonderful knack of summing up the essence of his cinema in short, sharp phrases: A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order. Or: All you need to make a movie is a girl and...
Alain Tanner obituary
The film director Alain Tanner, who has died aged 92, was a leading light in the Swiss new wave at the start of the 1970s. Tanner’s cinema attempted to arouse “a smug nation drowsed by a facile ideology of neutrality” by looking at alternative lifestyles. In 1968,...
Queen funeral — latest: William says coffin procession ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s death
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.The new Prince and Princess of Wales spent time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen.Prince William told one mourner that he was “overwhelmed” by support, while Princess Kate said that she couldn’t read all the cards left for the Queen for fear of crying.In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
The week in classical at the Edinburgh festival, from Salome to Madame Chandelier
Usher Hall; Queen’s Hall; Greenside @ Nicholson Square Edinburgh. The striptease is all Strauss’s in the Bergen Philharmonic’s expertly revealing Salome. Plus, the new-ish Takács Quartet, a theorbo moment and a sock-throwing night at the opera. Word on the wet streets of Edinburgh was that the...
Collider
'Cooley High,' 'The Velvet Underground,' and More Coming to Criterion in December
Today, Criterion has announced the titles that will be joining the collection this December. While in November, the Criterion Collection will be making history by releasing an animated film for the first time in Pixar’s Wall-E, December will also see the company doing something different. The December releases will see Criterion releasing not one but two different collector sets celebrating the filmography of two foreign directors. Also in December’s releases are a rock and roll documentary and a poignant look at the life of black teenagers in 1960s Chicago.
What links Jean Rhys to Salman Rushdie? The Saturday quiz
1 Whose only tennis singles defeat in 1983 was to Kathy Horvath?. 2 Radioactive element americium is used in which household device?. 3 Which list of vices was enumerated by Pope Gregory I?. 4 Which US president grew up speaking Dutch?. 5 What new literary genre is cli-fi? 6 Which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn
The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
SFGate
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
As with the climate, in politics we are running out of time. America’s retreat from democracy cannot persist. Though Native Americans, Black people, women and plenty others of us were excluded from America’s compact of equality and opportunity, many are still nostalgic for once upon a time. Some see even so flawed a quest for “a more perfect union” as admirable enough to deem it beyond reproach. After all, the argument goes, the American experiment always included and valued most. So that’s alright. All do not think that way.
Slipped Disc
Maria Callas: It was 45 years ago today
Maria Callas died in her Paris apartment of a heart attack on September 16, 1977. She was 53 years old and had retired from the opera stage a dozen years earlier. The greatest dramatic soprano of the 20th century had talked shortly before her death of writing an autobiography. Instead,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Giargiari Bel Canto Competition Announces Judges
The Giargiari Bel Canto Competition has announced this year’s judges. The panel will include mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, conductor Joseph Colaneri, and manager Alex Fletcher. Blythe is a renowned opera star who has appeared with such companies as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Paris National Opera, and San...
Introduction audio for the Hindi song 'Kala Chashma' by Amar Arshi
The song begins with the sound of an autotuned traditional Punjabi musical instrument often used in Indian songs, followed by several sound effects used in western music.Sept. 14, 2022.
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
Early Opera Company-Curnyn Amadigi review | classical album of the week
There are glorious and nuanced performances in a new recording of this lesser-known Handel opera, courtesy of Christian Curnyn and his Early Opera Company
Ai Weiwei Wins $105,000 Praemium Imperiale, Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Plan One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for September 16, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. It’s Friday! Why not enjoy a bevy of newly published artist profiles with a coffee or cocktail? The always incisive text artist Jenny Holzer is in Vogue, on the occasion of her current Hauser & Wirth show in New York. Jamie Diaz, a Mexican American trans woman who has been making radiant watercolors while incarcerated, is in NBC News , in conjunction with her exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York. The rules-flouting cartoonist R. Crumb is in T: The New York Times Magazine, and the polymath Linda Goode Bryant is in Harper’s Bazaar in advance of the Museum of Modern Art‘s survey...
Opera Superstar Renée Fleming Teams with IMAX for One-Day Only Event
Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris will air exclusively in IMAX theaters on Sunday, Sept. 18 Opera meets an IMAX-sized moviegoing experience in the upcoming one-day-only special, Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing – Paris. On Sunday, Sept. 18, Fleming, 63, will combine forces with actor Kelsey Grammer for an IMAX LIVE conversation shown alongside the special, which sees the lauded soprano explore opera, arts and culture in Paris on select IMAX screens around the nation. The event was conceived and produced by Stage Access. Screenings of the special presentation will take place...
Who Was the Man Behind Parisian Jewelry House Fred?
PARIS — If the origin stories of legendary jewelry houses are retold time and time again, their founders are often distant figures shrouded in the mists of a time before ubiquitous photography. Not so Fred Samuel, the founder of Parisian house Fred.More from WWDParis Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through ClothingA Look at 'Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibition to Bow in BentonvillePhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always Just ask around the city’s specialized ateliers and jewelry circles. To many, he is still “Monsieur Fred,” a warm presence who would extend a helping hand to young craftspeople and...
Sinéad OʼConnor Addresses Meteoric Rise and Subsequent Fall into Exile in New Documentary, ‘Nothing Compares’
“They tried to bury me. They didn’t realize I was a seed,” haunting songstress Sinéad OʼConnor’s disembodied voice can be heard at the close of the documentary’s trailer. Released yesterday (Sept. 16), the powerful footage advertising Nothing Compares, an upcoming documentary from Showtime, chronicles...
Comments / 3