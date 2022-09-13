Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells Fort Wayne’s NBC News that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. because of a traffic backup in the area. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus when the van was rear-ended by a car, pushing it into the bus.
Woman hospitalized after DeKalb County crash
A Garrett woman, who police believe was driving under the influence of alcohol, was hospitalized Monday for back pain after she crashed her car in rural Dekalb County.
Court docs: Fort Wayne man fathered 15-year-old’s child
A Fort Wayne man accused of fathering a 15-year-old girl's child is now facing felony child sex misconduct charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
Silver Alert canceled for Columbia City girl
UPDATE: The Whitley County Sheriff's Department says the girl was found and is safe.
wevv.com
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Potential threat at Crestview ECC resolved
CONVOY — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office took into custody a man who was a potential threat to himself or others at Crestview Early Childhood Center in Van Wert County Monday morning. The man, who is not being identified as the incident is under investigation, was apparently...
WANE-TV
Man surrenders after threatening to open fire at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were first called to an apartment along West Point Drive in the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, around 9:15 a.m. According...
WNDU
13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WANE-TV
Speedy trial turns into release on murder charges, but suspect is incarcerated for other reasons
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2015 homicide case would have gone free today, but for the fact he’s serving another sentence in a state prison. In June, Donte Curry, 41, was charged in the shooting death of Harold Von Harrington, 26, in November 2015, a case that went cold until prosecutors located witnesses willing to testify.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne neighborhood leaders discuss resources with city
Presentations on city code, zoning regulations and public safety highlighted the meeting. Fort Wayne neighborhood leaders discuss resources with city. Presentations on city code, zoning regulations and public safety highlighted the meeting.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s a question many women ask every time they step out their front doors: Am I safe?. This month we learned of another horrific–yet rare–scenario where the answer was no. Eliza Fletcher was on her morning run in Memphis when she...
WOWO News
Several pets perish in Sunday evening fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several animals died in a fire that occurred on the north side of Fort Wayne Sunday evening. It started just before 11:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 6500 block of Hackberry Lane. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and saw the occupants outside.
Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured
VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
