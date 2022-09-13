ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells Fort Wayne’s NBC News that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. because of a traffic backup in the area. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus when the van was rear-ended by a car, pushing it into the bus.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The Lima News

Potential threat at Crestview ECC resolved

CONVOY — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office took into custody a man who was a potential threat to himself or others at Crestview Early Childhood Center in Van Wert County Monday morning. The man, who is not being identified as the incident is under investigation, was apparently...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WNDU

13-year-old dies, 5 others hurt in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old girl is dead, and five others were hurt after a crash this past weekend in LaGrange County. It happened on Friday, Sept. 16, just after 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 5 and County Road 700 South. Police say a Pontiac...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
SILVER LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

7 pets die in late Saturday house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Several pets perish in Sunday evening fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several animals died in a fire that occurred on the north side of Fort Wayne Sunday evening. It started just before 11:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 6500 block of Hackberry Lane. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and saw the occupants outside.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured

VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

