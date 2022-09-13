Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Discussion at RSU 9 School Board Meeting Dealing With Gender Identity PosterThe Maine WriterFranklin, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0
The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225
The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225. Brewer's Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low...
Golf Scores – MDI 185, Old Town 186, Foxcroft Academy 214
MDI - 185. You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1
The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0
The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]
One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
MDI Hospital’s 125th Year Community Celebration [HIGHLIGHTS]
MDI Hospital had their Annual Meeting and 125th Year Community Celebration at the Bar Harbor Club on Wednesday September 8th. The Hospital employees 564 people, 108 of whom are nurses. There were 61,440 outpatient health center visits in the year. There were 6.333 visits to the Emergency Room. The Hospital...
Friends in Action Expanding Senior Lunches to Thursdays in September
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they are expanding and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon effective Thursday, September 15th!
RELATED PEOPLE
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth Partner with The Grand to Fill The Grand – September 23
On Friday, September 23rd the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth and The Grand in Ellsworth are partnering to help fight hunger in Downeast Maine and hope you will Fill the Grand with non-perishable items!. We all know that many of our friends and neighbors are suffering from food...
Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8
There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10
Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart
Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001
Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun 5K Run – September 10
The 6th Annual Downeast Horizons Color Fun Run 5K will be held rain or shine this Saturday September 10th at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is Spooky Neon! Come dressed in your favorite costume attire! This family friendly event starts at Downeast Horizons located at 77 Union Street in Ellsworth.
Jesup Memorial Library to Honor Kids Who Collected $1000 This Summer Selling Lemonade
Back on July 1st we told you about a group of kids who were selling lemonade outside the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, to help with the library's 2 million dollar capital campaign. It turns out residents and visitors were generous and thirsty as these kids collected $1000!. To...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair
Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
Enter to Win Tickets to Christopher Cross at the Criterion in Bar Harbor
When Christopher Cross performs at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 7, we want to send our loyal listeners to the show. If you'd like to go, enter below for two (2) free tickets. LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns. Every beach town has its share...
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
19 Cruise Ships to Call 44 Times on Bar Harbor in September 2022
Provided the weather holds, 19 cruise ships will call on Bar Harbor 44 times in September 2022. Leading the way is the Norwegian Pearl, who will call on Bar Harbor 5 times during the month, followed by the Norwegian Breakaway who will call on Bar Harbor 4 times during the month.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0