Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys’ Soccer Nips GSA 1-0

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team nipped GSA 1-0 under the lights at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, September 14th. The score was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The lone goal was scored by Martin Hurley with 23:52 remaining in the 2nd Half. MDI...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225

The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225. Brewer's Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low...
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Golf Scores – MDI 185, Old Town 186, Foxcroft Academy 214

MDI - 185.
OLD TOWN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1

The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Sumner Girls’ Soccer Defeats Narraguagus 2-0

The Sumner Girls' Soccer Team defeated Narraguagus 2-0 in the Class C matchup on Wednesday afternoon, September 14th. There was no score in the 1st Half. Sumner received goals from Kali McLean and Brooklyn Newenham for the win. According to Sumner Coach Ashley Pennartz-McBride there were no fouls and only...
SUMNER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

The Ellsworth Cup Tradition is Reborn [PHOTOS]

One of the many tragedies from the COVID pandemic, and there are many, was the loss of so many traditions for students. But thanks to the efforts of Ellsworth parents, students, businesses and the Ellsworth Sports Boosters, not only has one tradition been reborn, but enhanced!. Ellsworth had a great...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Pemetic Open House Thursday September 8

There will be a open house at the Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor tonight, Thursday September 8th from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a great chance to meet your child's teacher or teachers, and to also meet Christine Gray, the new principal!. 35 Bands & Artists Who Played Fenway...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Cub Scout Pack 86 Touch-A-Truck Saturday September 10

Ellsworth Cub Scout Pack 86 invites you to join them for a Free Touch a Truck Event!. The event will be held Saturday September 10th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colwell Diesel at 192 Downeast Highway Ellsworth. Bring the family to see the inside and out of a variety of trucks and meet the scouts of Pack 86. There will be food for sale.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Good News From Surry That Warms The Heart

Good news makes us all feel better, if only for a little while. When we hear about people doing kind things, it brings feelings of comfort to us. Brings hope that maybe everything will work out okay. Good news from Surry yesterday. Perry’s Lobster Shack does a good deed that...
SURRY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

21 Years Later – Memories of September 11, 2001

Do you remember where you were September 11, 2001? I do, just as I remember where I was when President Reagan was shot, when the Challenger Space Shuttle exploded and believe it or not, when Apollo landed on the moon for the first time. September 11, 2001 was a day that changed America.
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair

Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

