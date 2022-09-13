Read full article on original website
West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortions with few exceptions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a controversial bill into law that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told WCHS. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill. State...
Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
Oregon to adopt California's ban on selling gas-operated vehicles
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. The department wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
Popular ice cream brand from Hawaii announces expansion to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Hawaii ice cream sandwich brand is making its way to the mainland. Uncle's Ice Cream will open a second home in Las Vegas, according to a press release. A new production plant in the valley is almost complete, and the treats will be...
Tuesday rain storms lead to road closures in Death Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Death Valley National Park is once again experiencing some road closures due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The National Park Service (NPS) announced on Wednesday that the national park's west entrance is closed due to extensive damage to California Highway 190 (CA-190) west of the Park’s boundary.
McDonald's manager charged with stealing more than $100K from restaurant, police say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A McDonald's employee in Florida was arrested for stealing more than $100,000 from the restaurant, according to authorities. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jon Smith was charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing the money while employed as the fast-food restaurant's store manager.
Poor air quality closes some Lake Tahoe boat inspection stations
LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Hazardous air conditions have closed some boating inspection stations at Lake Tahoe on Friday. All inspection stations were delayed until 10 a.m. due to wildfire smoke on Sept. 16. Later it was announced on the Tahoe Boat Inspections twitter account...
