ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortions with few exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a controversial bill into law that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told WCHS. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill. State...
POLITICS
news3lv.com

Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oregon to adopt California's ban on selling gas-operated vehicles

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. The department wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
OREGON STATE
news3lv.com

School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
SWANSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
news3lv.com

Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues

WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Tuesday rain storms lead to road closures in Death Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Death Valley National Park is once again experiencing some road closures due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The National Park Service (NPS) announced on Wednesday that the national park's west entrance is closed due to extensive damage to California Highway 190 (CA-190) west of the Park’s boundary.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#House#Senate#Republicans#Justice

Comments / 0

Community Policy