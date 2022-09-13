ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Burton, MI
Business
City
Burton, MI
Genesee County, MI
Business
City
Lake Fenton, MI
Detroit News

Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights

A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
WEBBERVILLE, MI
1470 WFNT

14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Center Bristol Roads#Speedway#Cincinnati Tv#Glassdoor
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WNEM

I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
abc12.com

Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
CLIO, MI
1470 WFNT

Is Chipotle Coming to Grand Blanc, MI?

Apparently, Grand Blanc residents may end up seeing a Chipotle restaurant coming in the future. Reports say that a Chipotle developer has begun the process of getting permission to build the restaurant on Saginaw Street. According to ABC 12, the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw...
GRAND BLANC, MI
AdWeek

WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop an open air vintage market near Ann Arbor this weekend

CHELSEA, Mich. – Looking for a fun weekend outing -- and perhaps some home decor items?. The Finders Keepers Vintage Market is coming to Chelsea on Sunday. The open air market will feature 150 vendors, food trucks and live music. The juried market is hosting 13 pop ups this year throughout locations in Michigan and Ohio, and the Chelsea event is its largest fall fair.
CHELSEA, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy