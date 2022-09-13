Read full article on original website
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Crews Begin Demolition of Farmer Jack Building in Grand Blanc [PICS]
Looks like more work has begun on the former Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc residents are now seeing more work being done to the future Grand Blanc Marketplace near Saginaw Street and Holly Road. Photos have begun to surface of the former Farmer Jack building being demolished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights
A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
WNEM
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
An end of an era: Consumers hosting tours of Bay County coal-fired units before closure
BAY CITY, MI - A special tour will allow visitors the chance to take one last look at Consumer Energy’s coal-powered operations in Bay County before it is shut down as the company transitions away from coal as a fuel source. Consumers announced that it is inviting the community...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
Is Chipotle Coming to Grand Blanc, MI?
Apparently, Grand Blanc residents may end up seeing a Chipotle restaurant coming in the future. Reports say that a Chipotle developer has begun the process of getting permission to build the restaurant on Saginaw Street. According to ABC 12, the new restaurant would be located on the corner of Saginaw...
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop an open air vintage market near Ann Arbor this weekend
CHELSEA, Mich. – Looking for a fun weekend outing -- and perhaps some home decor items?. The Finders Keepers Vintage Market is coming to Chelsea on Sunday. The open air market will feature 150 vendors, food trucks and live music. The juried market is hosting 13 pop ups this year throughout locations in Michigan and Ohio, and the Chelsea event is its largest fall fair.
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfnt.com
Comments / 0