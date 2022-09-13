Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Snohomish County will close solid waste stations to deal with garbage pileup
(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Census: Nearly half of Seattleites who have jobs work from home
(The Center Square) – Nearly 50% of Seattleites who are employed work in comfortable pants, a T-shirt and a good pair of slippers, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The recently released census data shows that the number of Seattle workers who worked from their...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nationwide railway strike could stop garbage pickups in Washington county
(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide railway workers strike could cause Snohomish County to stop garbage pickup for local residents and businesses. “We are experiencing significant delays in rail service by [Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway] to the landfill,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director David Schonhard said in a statement. “We are working on every possible option to reduce the refuse at our facilities without shutdowns, but it is difficult.”
