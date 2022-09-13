(The Center Square) – A potential nationwide railway workers strike could cause Snohomish County to stop garbage pickup for local residents and businesses. “We are experiencing significant delays in rail service by [Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway] to the landfill,” Snohomish County Solid Waste Director David Schonhard said in a statement. “We are working on every possible option to reduce the refuse at our facilities without shutdowns, but it is difficult.”

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO