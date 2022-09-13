ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC lawmakers renew push for more death penalty options, opponents react

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Right now, a handful of lawmakers are working on a plan to make lethal injection drugs available again in South Carolina. This comes a week after a Columbia judge ruled that the state’s only available death penalty options, electric chair and firing squad, are unconstitutional.
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Job fairs across Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Help wanted signs are just about everywhere you look, but many of the openings are for lower paying jobs. But some groups in the midlands are trying to help people with that. Employment officials say people across the state are leaving those jobs and...
DSS encouraging people to step up to be a kinship foster parent

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Nearly 3900 children in South Carolina are in foster care. About 65% are in homes where foster parents are not related to them, but for some a relative has stepped up to take them in and that’s something the state wants to see happen more often.
Popular triples drawn three times this month for SC lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — When the South Carolina Education Lottery draws three identical numbers, thousands of Pick 3 players can’t help but smile. The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence. In a stretch of eight days, three Pick 3 drawings have posted...
Cooler mornings for the midweek around South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Cooler temperatures will be the rule for the next few mornings across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning - about 5 below normal. We haven't had a morning quite this cool since...
Beautiful September weather rolls on, but things heat up!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our sunny, beautiful weather will continue for Friday and in to the weekend across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off comfortably cool the next few mornings, but afternoons will be on the chilly side. Wildfire smoke will push in to the Mid Atlantic...
