SC flags fly half staff for POW/MIA Recognition Day
POW (prisoners of war), and MIA (missing in action), are nationally recognized. The state requires flags atop state and local public buildings to be flown at half-staff today.
SC lawmakers renew push for more death penalty options, opponents react
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Right now, a handful of lawmakers are working on a plan to make lethal injection drugs available again in South Carolina. This comes a week after a Columbia judge ruled that the state’s only available death penalty options, electric chair and firing squad, are unconstitutional.
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Charleston native becomes first female African American priest ordained in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It’s taken 300 years, but the Anglican church now has its first African American female priest here in South Carolina. Rev. Henrietta M. Rivers was ordained this week at St. John’s Chapel. The Charleston native was born and bred in the same eastside...
Job fairs across Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Help wanted signs are just about everywhere you look, but many of the openings are for lower paying jobs. But some groups in the midlands are trying to help people with that. Employment officials say people across the state are leaving those jobs and...
DSS encouraging people to step up to be a kinship foster parent
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Nearly 3900 children in South Carolina are in foster care. About 65% are in homes where foster parents are not related to them, but for some a relative has stepped up to take them in and that’s something the state wants to see happen more often.
Popular triples drawn three times this month for SC lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — When the South Carolina Education Lottery draws three identical numbers, thousands of Pick 3 players can’t help but smile. The triple number combination is hands down the Lottery’s most played sequence. In a stretch of eight days, three Pick 3 drawings have posted...
"I couldn't stop crying": Midlands Lottery winner bursts into tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man got emotional when he won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told lottery officials. He says he was at home, sitting on the couch, when he scratched off the first top prize win on...
Cooler mornings for the midweek around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Cooler temperatures will be the rule for the next few mornings across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning - about 5 below normal. We haven't had a morning quite this cool since...
Beautiful September weather rolls on, but things heat up!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our sunny, beautiful weather will continue for Friday and in to the weekend across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off comfortably cool the next few mornings, but afternoons will be on the chilly side. Wildfire smoke will push in to the Mid Atlantic...
