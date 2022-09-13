Read full article on original website
denise conger
3d ago
could there be on site visits to teach renters to reach for more, like higher education for better jobs. These houses should be first step housing not forever housing.
Reply
4
Related
Cuyahoga County Council approves nearly $12 million in ARPA spending on addiction center, lakefront park, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council has approved $11.8 million in COVID-19 stimulus spending on 19 projects throughout the county. The 19 projects, approved separately and unanimously during a Tuesday council meeting, include an addiction treatment center for women, a lakefront park, an animal shelter/recycling center in Lakewood, a police shooting range and more.
thelandcle.org
As vacant grocery property is sold, Dave’s Collinwood customers give feedback on shuttle service
Until recently, residents of Euclid Beach Apartments and other nearby complexes lived just blocks from grocery shopping – and for those without cars, it was often a manageable walk or mobility scooter ride. Opened in 1988, the Dave’s Markets location had served Cleveland’s North Shore Collinwood and other nearby neighborhoods for 34 years. That all came to an end, however, on April 30, when the grocery store shut its doors for good. Store officials cited numerous reasons for the closure of the Collinwood location – all relating to lower revenues – while some members of the public questioned the reasons officially given by the company.
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
wksu.org
Cleveland Metroparks seeks property tax increase for East Side green space, zoo expansion
The Cleveland Metroparks is asking voters for a tax increase this November to fund an expansion at the zoo and investments in green space on the city’s East Side. The 10-year levy will appear as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots and Issue 10 in Hinckley Township. Unlike renewals, levy replacements consider the increase in a home’s value since the last new levy passed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man’s water bill more than 2 thousand dollars for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Ave. in Cleveland 5 years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland Water...
wksu.org
Price tag for new Cuyahoga County Jail has jumped to at least $700 million
The estimated cost for a new county jail has increased dramatically over the past two years, from the October, 2020 estimate of $550 million to at least $700 million dollars today. That’s what Cuyahoga County councilmembers heard from Jeffrey Appelbaum, the consultant hired to oversee planning for the jail project...
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
RELATED PEOPLE
Residents, city leaders concerned about impact of St. Vincent service cuts
St. Vincent Charity Hospital’s decision to stop emergency and inpatient services in the coming weeks was met by concern from neighbors and Cleveland leaders Wednesday.
St. Vincent medical center to close inpatient care: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland’s healthcare landscape is changing. University Hospitals ended inpatient care, surgeries and emergency services at UH Bedford and UH Richmond hospitals in August. Now St. Vincent, near downtown, is halting its inpatient care after more than 150 years.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
cleveland19.com
Operation Orange: Browns superfan, retired Chardon teacher shares decked out Browns themed house, car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone who drives around in a Browns themed PT Cruiser is one loyal fan. In fact, Bert Hanson has never let his PT Crusier out of his sight, even when he retired as a Chardon public schools teacher, and decided to move to Arizona with his wife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
cleveland19.com
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:. burglary. theft. money laundering. possession of drugs. identify fraud. Bay Village...
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
$5,000 reward being offered for information on man wanted for aggravated robbery in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River
CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a man wanted in the Cleveland area after a string of carjackings. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 20-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Massive tree finally trimmed after damaging properties in Glenville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents have reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville. Wesley Walker, who owns one of the homes in the 700 block of East 93 Street, told 19 News on Tuesday his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
wksu.org
Cleveland Teachers Union raises concerns about Bibb boosting support for charter schools
As Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon prepares to step down later this year, the direction of the schools and their relationship with local charter schools especially is coming into question. Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, says she is concerned about rumblings she’s heard regarding Cleveland...
Richmond Heights council approves Meijer plans, looks forward to completion of Flexjet headquarters
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s meeting Tuesday (Sept. 13) included much talk of buildings to come, including the planned new Meijer store at Belle Oaks Marketplace and the space-age Flexjet headquarters now under construction off Curtiss Wright Parkway at the Cuyahoga County Airport. As expected, council gave approval,...
Comments / 9