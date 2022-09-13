Read full article on original website
Senator Cornyn meets with the parents of Uvalde Shooting victim
WASHINGTON - Texas Senator John Cornyn met in Washington with the parents of one of the young victims who was killed in the Uvalde school tragedy. Kimberly and Felix Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the nineteen children killed at Robb Elementary School. Lexi’s parents...
Oklahoma teacher says upcoming election is a factor for educators to leave the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A new statewide survey shows the impact of the teacher shortage, with record high vacancies in Oklahoma school districts. Schools reported over a thousand empty positions this school year, which is the highest number in the Oklahoma State School Board Association's survey history. Many...
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
Unannounced intruder audits begin at Texas schools in wake of Uvalde mass shooting
Unannounced school intruder audits began this week across Texas. It's the latest step in boosting school security in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. The Texas School Safety Center says its team will conduct an intruder audit on at least 75% of all Texas schools by the end of the school year.
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident
HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
