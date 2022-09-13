ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Senator Cornyn meets with the parents of Uvalde Shooting victim

WASHINGTON - Texas Senator John Cornyn met in Washington with the parents of one of the young victims who was killed in the Uvalde school tragedy. Kimberly and Felix Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the nineteen children killed at Robb Elementary School. Lexi’s parents...
UVALDE, TX
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident

HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
HEREFORD, TX

