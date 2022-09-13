ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4xjS_0huC82d600

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft.

According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then stole the cannabis from the victims when they arrived to complete the delivery. He was reported to have brandished a firearm during one of the robberies.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department’s Neighborhood Crimes Unit then conducted a follow-up and began investigating the situation. Detectives identified Silva as the suspect and arrested him, according to the news release.

Sacramento man sentenced for sex trafficking a minor

During his arrest, detectives found a “privately manufactured firearm” that was believed to have been used during the robbery.

Police said that Silva was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being charged with “robbery, grand theft, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

On September 8, 2022 Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested Jaron Silva, 22, who was wanted for robbery and grand theft related to three separate incidents that occurred in August and early September. In these incidents, Silva ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and when the victims arrived to complete the delivery, Silva stole the cannabis from them. In one robbery, he was reported to have brandished a firearm.
