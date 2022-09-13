Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft.
According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then stole the cannabis from the victims when they arrived to complete the delivery. He was reported to have brandished a firearm during one of the robberies.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
News & Headlines from FOX 40
Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department’s Neighborhood Crimes Unit then conducted a follow-up and began investigating the situation. Detectives identified Silva as the suspect and arrested him, according to the news release.Sacramento man sentenced for sex trafficking a minor
During his arrest, detectives found a “privately manufactured firearm” that was believed to have been used during the robbery.
Police said that Silva was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being charged with “robbery, grand theft, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 4