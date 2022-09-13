Read full article on original website
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
cbs19news
Northern Bobwhite Quail admitted to Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary recently admitted a Northern Bobwhite Quail. According to the organization, this is the first time a bird this rare had been admitted to its care. The bird was originally located as an infant in Powhatan County after approaching individuals who...
cbs19news
Seeking input on county's swimming beaches
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
cbs19news
Celebrating fall with area corn mazes
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are two corn mazes in this area, one of which is already open for the fall season. Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset opened its 34-acre corn maze on Sept. 10. There are four trails through the maze, which has the theme of “The...
Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight
On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Chesterfield Burger King charred from fire damage
A Chesterfield Burger King fast food restaurant has sustained significant damage after a mid-day fire.
Route 1 construction on entrance to future Veteran Affairs Clinic begins in Spotsylvania
Drivers can expect delays overnight on Route 1 in Fredericksburg from now until summer 2023 as construction work begins on a Route 1 entrance to a future Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic.
Inside Nova
Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success
Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
cbs19news
New approach can help patients facing low blood flow in limbs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Experts have found a new way to track a serious medical condition that affects the arteries in people’s legs. Researchers at the University of Virginia Health System say peripheral artery disease, or PAD, affects more than 200 people around the world. According to a...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
cbs19news
World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
Manakin-Sabot man killed in Hanover crash
A man from Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, who crashed a box truck on a Hanover County road has died from injuries, authorities said.
Albemarle : VSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Plane Crash (Updated 8:10 AM W/ VSP Info)
“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night (Sept. 14, 2022) in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
cbs19news
Officials continue to investigate fatal airplane crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Police and federal agents are investigating a single-engine aircraft crash that occurred Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. One occupant was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say that the individual was in contact with Air Traffic Control, before the crash.
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
cbs19news
Local BioTech company creates test to predict severity of COVID cases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based company is leading the way in the fight against COVID. The biotech company, AMPEL BioSolutions, says it created a test capable of predicting which patients may experience severe cases of the virus. "CovGENE, the blood test, is something every doctor in America could...
WGMD Radio
Body Pulled from Caroline County Pond near Henderson
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has started a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from Mudmill Pond in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads in Henderson. Police say the body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death and a positive identification. Deputies believe it is the man reported missing earlier this week. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
