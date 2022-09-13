ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Northern Bobwhite Quail admitted to Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary recently admitted a Northern Bobwhite Quail. According to the organization, this is the first time a bird this rare had been admitted to its care. The bird was originally located as an infant in Powhatan County after approaching individuals who...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking input on county's swimming beaches

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone who spent time at Albemarle County’s swimming beaches or who has been thinking about going to them is being asked for some feedback. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for input on possible improvements...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Celebrating fall with area corn mazes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are two corn mazes in this area, one of which is already open for the fall season. Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset opened its 34-acre corn maze on Sept. 10. There are four trails through the maze, which has the theme of “The...
LOVINGSTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
Orange County, VA
Government
County
Louisa County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Orange County, VA
Louisa County, VA
Government
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
Spotsylvania County, VA
Government
Watchful Eye

Traffic pattern changing on Mills Drive in Spotsylvania, traffic to be halted overnight

On Sept 21, traffic on Rt. 17, Mills Drive, at the I-95 overpass in Spotsylvania will be shifted onto a new section of road and bridge. The project replacing and widening the Rt. 17 overpass is entering the next phase. As that happens, traffic will be shifted slightly to the right in the work zone to cross I-95 on the first half of the new bridge, VDOT explained in a media release.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Lake Anna#Water Contact#Algae#Swimming#Upper Pamunkey#Vdh#Pamunkey Branches
Inside Nova

Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success

Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
CULPEPER, VA
AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

New approach can help patients facing low blood flow in limbs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Experts have found a new way to track a serious medical condition that affects the arteries in people’s legs. Researchers at the University of Virginia Health System say peripheral artery disease, or PAD, affects more than 200 people around the world. According to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Washingtonian.com

10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

World's largest indoor vertical farming campus coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A California-based company is preparing to invest millions into the largest indoor vertical farming campus in the world, and it will be located in Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Plenty Unlimited Inc. will invest $300 million into the Chesterfield County Meadowville Technology...
RICHMOND, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Albemarle : VSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Plane Crash (Updated 8:10 AM W/ VSP Info)

“Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred late Wednesday night (Sept. 14, 2022) in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Officials continue to investigate fatal airplane crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Police and federal agents are investigating a single-engine aircraft crash that occurred Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. One occupant was declared dead at the scene of the crash. Officials say that the individual was in contact with Air Traffic Control, before the crash.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Local BioTech company creates test to predict severity of COVID cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based company is leading the way in the fight against COVID. The biotech company, AMPEL BioSolutions, says it created a test capable of predicting which patients may experience severe cases of the virus. "CovGENE, the blood test, is something every doctor in America could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WGMD Radio

Body Pulled from Caroline County Pond near Henderson

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has started a death investigation after a man’s body was pulled from Mudmill Pond in the area of River Bridge and Wolf Roads in Henderson. Police say the body has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death and a positive identification. Deputies believe it is the man reported missing earlier this week. Anyone with information should contact the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 410-479-2515.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy