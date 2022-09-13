ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Report shows Austin food insecurity still up from pandemic

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOZKw_0huC7w4K00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report from Austin’s sustainability office shows the lasting impact of the pandemic on the city’s food system.

It found over 14% of people in Travis County are facing food insecurity or when a person lacks reliable access to enough affordable or nutritious foods. The rate increased from 12.8% in 2019 to 17% in 2020.

This is the office’s first food report since the pandemic . Before then, food insecurity rates were trending downward, but COVID-19 effects caused destabilization and a large migration out of Austin for low-income people, the city’s food policy manager Edwin Marty said.

“COVID came along and inverted that trend and really destabilized the foundation of the economy, essentially,” Marty said. “So we saw an immediate increase in food insecurity — a really substantial increase.”

“Probably the most important thing in the food system report is that recognition that while things have improved for a lot of people, we have substantial economic barriers for people really thriving and staying in our community,” Marty said.

READ MORE: Austin sustainability office starts ‘food justice’ grant program

As a step further than the report, the sustainability office plans to create the city’s first-ever Food Plan. It will gather input from the community and stakeholders to document their voices and create a set of recommendations for moving forward.

He said changes need to improve communities without destabilizing them. For example, adding a grocery store into a neighborhood with a food desert creates access to food, but unintentionally could raise the costs of living for renters.

“If those projects result in the destabilization of a community — causing their low-income populations to have to leave their homes to move to more affordable places — I don’t think that we’re doing the best thing that we can do,” Marty said.

Marty said the plan is expected to wrap up at the beginning of 2024. People can fill out the Food Plan interest form online if they are looking to get involved with the plan.

Lack of local foods

One long-term goal is to increase local food production. The report found about 0.6% of Travis County’s food is locally grown. This includes food from over 1,000 private Travis County farms, 53 community gardens, 218 school gardens, three food forests and home gardens.

Marty said this local production rate is much lower than comparable cities like Denver or Miami. He said available, prime farmland is easiest to develop for an area that is having a housing crisis.

In addition, Marty said local ranching is “a critical part of our future,” because good ranching practices can reduce our area’s carbon footprint. The 2022 report for the first time looked at how food is impacting Austin’s climate. It found food created 21% of local greenhouse gas emissions.

Marty added there is a lack of processing facilities in Central Texas. This means ranchers or farmers likely need to send products out to be processed, which increases costs.

“We think that there’s an incredible opportunity to create a processing facility that’s local to Austin, where [for example] a local farmer could be producing sweet potatoes, have them processed, frozen and then sold to a local school district.”

School lunches

A federal waiver to provide free meals during the pandemic to all students regardless of income expired for the current school year. Austin ISD will provide free meals to all students at 76 of its 125 schools, but other schools and districts will require families to submit applications for free or reduced lunches.

AISD to provide free meals for all students at 76 schools

Marty said this will be an issue the long-term Food Plan will look at. But it will be difficult to address at the local level, because school food decisions often require state or federal policy.

He said this change will likely increase food insecurity because of the stigma attached to free and reduced lunches.

“What the data shows is that students that do need assistance are going to be much less likely to eat that food, and they don’t want to be labeled as poor kids,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
newsradioklbj.com

Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization

The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School. Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school. Additional Austin ISD police...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Travis County, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Health
County
Travis County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Home holdup: Austin Energy application process is backed up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wesley Olivas and Frederick Schurbuck stand on the second-floor balcony of their new home. Well, it’s almost theirs. Two construction crew members hammer on the ground floor below. They went under contract for the home in December, and their project manager said they paid their...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover

Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge. 
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#School Food#Food Desert#Food System#Food Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros continues to expand its footprint in Central Texas and more Buda, Kyle business news

Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros, Tiff's Treat and more businesses are now open or coming soon to Buda and Kyle. 1. A new location of Dutch Bros Coffee opened Aug. 12 at 20325 I-35, Kyle. The new store features a drive-thru and walk-up window. The menu features coffeehouse classics, such as lattes and Americanos, as well as its iced or blended Dutch Bros Rebel Energy Drink. The chain was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Oregon. Dutch Bros has expanded its footprint over the past 30 years and now has more than 600 stores in 14 states. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy