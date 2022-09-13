Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO