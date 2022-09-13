ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will show up for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “The UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Charles Oliveira will not end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will attempt to finally follow in the footsteps of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for and now, we’re just a matter of weeks away from seeing whether or not he can climb that last mountain.
Daniel Rodriguez calls controversial UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang ‘a close fight,’ open to rematch

Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.
Michael Chandler expects title shot if he beats Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: 'I'm the next guy in line'

Michael Chandler doesn’t think he’s too far from another UFC title fight. The former Bellator champion and top UFC lightweight contender believes if all goes well in his next outing, he could be challenging once again for the UFC belt in the near future. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in Madison Square Garden in New York.
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew

The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
