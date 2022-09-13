Read full article on original website
Related
UFC champion Leon Edwards captures another belt: a black belt in jiu-jitsu
Leon Edwards has had quite a few weeks. Less than a month after dethroning pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion at UFC 278, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has been awarded his black belt in jiu-jitsu. The native of Birmingham, England, posted on Instagram to share the news,...
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Charles Oliveira will show up for UFC 280 title fight with Islam Makhachev: “The UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush”
Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Charles Oliveira will not end up fighting Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Next month at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will attempt to finally follow in the footsteps of the great Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC lightweight championship. It’s an opportunity he’s been desperately waiting for and now, we’re just a matter of weeks away from seeing whether or not he can climb that last mountain.
UFC Fight Night 210 predictions: Is anyone riding Yadong against Sandhagen?
The UFC stays home in Las Vegas this week with a key bantamweight matchup at the top of the bill. UFC Fight Night 210 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid...
MMA Fighting
Daniel Rodriguez calls controversial UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang ‘a close fight,’ open to rematch
Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georges St-Pierre praises Nate Diaz for “beautiful ending” to his UFC career: “He’s going to be paid accordingly”
Georges St-Pierre is praising Nate Diaz for a ‘beautiful ending’ to his UFC career. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in February of 2019. ‘Rush’ was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd misses weight by 2 pounds, bout with Sara McMann cancelled
Aspen Ladd has been tripped up by the scale once again. At Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 60, Ladd weighed in at 138 pounds, two pounds over the limit for her bantamweight bout against Sara McMann that is scheduled to take place on Saturday’s preliminary card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Michael Chandler expects title shot if he beats Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: 'I'm the next guy in line'
Michael Chandler doesn’t think he’s too far from another UFC title fight. The former Bellator champion and top UFC lightweight contender believes if all goes well in his next outing, he could be challenging once again for the UFC belt in the near future. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in Madison Square Garden in New York.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
Video: Did Irene Aldana upkick her way to a title shot at UFC 279?
Two straight wins doesn’t normally put someone into title contention, but there are exceptions to the rule. In the UFC, some divisions are less deep than others, and that might benefit Irene Aldana. Then there’s the memorable way in which she won her second straight fight. Recency bias could play a part, too.
Comments / 0