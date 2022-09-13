Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Wauseon Girls Tennis
SINGLES: 1. Andrews (B) d. Starkweather 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shininger (B) d. Lavinder 6-0, 6-0; 3. Hess (B) d. Siefker 6-0, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Grothaus/DeWitt (B) d. Hays/Holcomb 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nagel/Peel (B) d. Burt/Zientek 7-5, 6-2 Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For September 15, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Andrews (B) d. Starkweather 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shininger (B) d. Lavinder 6-0, 6-0; 3. Hess (B) d. Siefker 6-0, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Grothaus/DeWitt (B) d. Hays/Holcomb 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nagel/Peel (B) d. Burt/Zientek 7-5, 6-2
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 5 Preview
CATCH OVER THE DEFENSE … Archbold wide receiver Chase Miller catches a pass along the sideline in a season opening win over Genoa. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) The halfway point of the season is upon us already and there’s plenty on the line in week five. Among the most intriguing matchups is in Henry County as a pair of state ranked teams will tangle when Archbold visits Liberty Center.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 1967 Celebrates 55th Class Reunion
REUNION … The Edgerton High School Class of 1967 held their 55th Class Reunion on August 27,2022 at Jackie Blues in Bryan, Ohio. The evening was spent visiting and reminiscing. Plans are for another reunion to be held in five years. Back row Denny Nester, Jim Sechler, Greg Schott, Lee Wilson, Dave Peebles, Jim Stoll, Tom Fix, John Dietsch, Steve Koerner, Chuck Herman and Ed Kimpel. Front row Paul Gebhard, Saundra (Hendricks) Bandy,Hilda (Herman) Mc Cool, Vickie (Kurtz) Apt, Linda (Metz) Stayer, Kathy (Engler) Whitman, Shirley (Harvey) Ladd, Jim Sanders, Neal Hug and Mike Bowman.
westbendnews.net
Paul J. Miles Concert Benefits Murder Fund
Paulding native Paul J. Miles will present a benefit concert on Sunday, September 18th at 2:00 pm for the Nancy Lee Eagleson exhumation fund. The concert will be held at the Branch Christian Fellowship, 109 North Main Street, Paulding, which is on the east side of the courthouse square. Paul,...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
13abc.com
New roundabout opens in Waterville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Mayor Stockford announces fight against mystery opponent
Mayor Adam Stockford will wrestle a mystery opponent on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds. The evening event will feature a series of matches between professional wrestlers, as part of the Championship International Wrestling promotion group. “We got the Mayor fighting which will give it a little hometown...
whatzup.com
All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s
Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he’s part of a group of several hundred that’s...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Christkindl Market
Believe it or not, you only have 71 days to make out your holiday shopping list and start purchasing those gifts at our second annual Christkindl Market in Bryan!. Like European Christmas markets, this event starts on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, and runs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December until the 17th.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
Paulding County Progress
Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches
PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
13abc.com
Maumee Indoor Theatre hosts special two-day movie showing
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Indoor Theatre is showing a matinee screening of Halloween Kills and Sixteen Candles with actor Anthony Michael Hall as a special guest. The two-day screening event will take place on October 31 and November 1 and include a meet and greet and a Question and Answer session on both nights. The theatre is located at 601 Conant St, Maumee.
MSNBC reporter coming home for LCC event
LIMA — Her life has taken her on a journey from Chile to Lima to in front of the cameras at MSNBC in New York City. On Friday and Saturday, Daniela Pierre-Bravo will revisit a part of that journey when she returns to Lima for appearances at Lima Central Catholic and at Vibe Coffeehouse.
thevillagereporter.com
Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks
PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Ohio State vs. Toledo: Need to knowToledo: The favorite to win the MAC this season, thanks largely ...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
fcnews.org
More photos from the Fulton County Fair
Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
