'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
League of Women Voters may advocate against dividing Normal into districts
The McLean County chapter of the League of Women Voters may advocate against switching the Town of Normal's council from one that is elected on at-large basis to one that is district-based. The move comes after the group came to a "consensus" following a Tuesday evening presentation of the findings...
Bloomington Election Commission names new director as elections approach
The Bloomington Election Commission has named a new executive director as early voting is set to begin soon. Luke Stremlau comes to the commission from Keplr Vision in Bloomington. The commission says his background includes customer service, management and pharmacy. He earned an associate's degree from Heartland Community College. Stremlau...
So far, there’s been little campaigning over the Unit 5 tax referendum
Early voting begins in two weeks. Our mailboxes and TV shows are filled with campaign ads for this or that candidate. But there's been little — if any — public campaigning on the tax referendum involving the county's largest school district. The Unit 5 school board voted last...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Board votes Erika Reynolds for State’s Attorney
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A familiar face is filling the void for McLean County’s top prosecuting position. Thursday night, McLean County board members voted unanimously to appoint Erika Reynolds as the county’s new State’s Attorney. Chairman John McIntyre selected Reynolds for the appointment over Aaron...
Teachers Union, PPS reach tentative deal
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 and Peoria Public Schools have reached contract peace, several months after the previous deal expired. A joint statement from the district and Local 780 say a three-year collective bargaining contract. Both sides say they cannot discuss details of the deal until after both the union and the PPS Board of Education approve it. The board has scheduled a retreat day for Saturday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.
Peoria will apply for 2 federal grants in bid to establish passenger rail service
The Peoria City Council will contribute up to $100,000 toward applications for federal passenger rail grants in the next few months. The council approved a budget amendment approving the expenditure, with only at-large councilman John Kelly dissenting. City Manager Patrick Urich said there appears to be multiple ways to obtain...
Peoria teacher's union reaches tentative contract agreement with Peoria Public Schools
The Peoria Federation of Teachers has reached a tentative agreement with Peoria Public Schools on a new three-year contract. The deal was announced in a joint statement Thursday night by the union and district. Details of the agreement won't be released until the deal is ratified by the union. Bargaining...
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 9/16/22
On today's episode, part three of WGLT's series on the Bloomington-Normal housing shortage, McLean County's new state's attorney outlines her goals for the office, a jazz concert comes to Normal, and Bloomington celebrates Welcoming Week. On today's episode, part three of WGLT's series on the Bloomington-Normal housing shortage, McLean County's...
McLean County could start billing for mental health treatments and outsource triage center operations
McLean County's walk-in crisis facility could soon be under new management and bring in additional revenue for the county. The McLean County Board will consider a contract on Thursday with the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS) to run the triage center in Bloomington, starting in November. The county has been operating the facility since it opened in March 2020.
GOP Champaign County clerk candidate skeptical about 2020 election results
CHAMPAIGN — GOP county clerk candidate Terrence Stuber told The News-Gazette in August, “I don’t know,” when asked if Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. After that remark, Aaron Ammons, a Democrat and the incumbent clerk, accused Stuber of being “unqualified, ill-informed, and unprepared to serve.”
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Ameren plans new Peoria high voltage transmission tower
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still a few years off, but Ameren is planning a project officials say will improve electric reliability in the Peoria area. Ameren held a series of public meetings between Tuesday and Wednesday to gather input on a proposed new 138 kilovolt transmission tower planned that would connect the Alta and Pioneer substations.
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
ROE Bridge Academy starts first week of school
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County’s newest alternative school welcomed its inaugural class Monday morning. The Regional Office of Education #17’s Central Illinois Bridge Academy opened its doors at the Marcfirst location off of Jacobssen Drive in Normal. The Bridge Academy serves students enrolled at local school districts that are currently homebound due to anxiety, depression or PTSD that would not do well in a traditional school setting.
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
A look inside PIA’s existing air traffic control tower building
Last week, Peoria International Airport celebrated a $15 million federal grant to begin construction of a new air traffic control tower. Well, for one thing, the current tower is more than 60 years old and it doesn’t meet several Federal Aviation Administration standards, including height. Director of Airports Gene Olson said the new facility will be 136 feet tall from the ground to the top of the tower, which is about 40 feet taller.
Tom Bruno: 25-year Champaign City Councilmember
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tom Bruno, after a two-and-a-half decade career, is arguably the most well-known face on the Champaign City Council and not just for his iconic mustache. For the first time in 25 years, Bruno does not plan to seek re-election and will step away from his seat at the end of the […]
McLean County reports 2 more COVID deaths; vaccinations increase
McLean County health officials reported two more COVID-related deaths Friday as the county remains at low COVID transmission. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), new cases for the week rose slightly — to 227 from 235, and COVID hospitalizations dropped. The county’s two COVID-related deaths...
